Mazda2, VW Polo, Citroen C3 and Suzuki Swift Go Head to Head in Small Car Compar

Sales of small cars are falling lower and lower all over the world, partly due to cheaper financing, but also a surge in crossover demand. Four hatchbacks gathered together to see if there's still any life in this segment.
We've often said that there are no perfect cars. However, this is most abundantly clear when they're cheap. The 2018 VW Polo, Suzuki Swift, Mazda2 and Citroen C3 all have numerous flaws, which the manufacturers have tried to offset in some way.

Volkswagen tries to mask the Polo's quirks, and it does so very well. But the downside is the price. With an 8-inch infotainment, the German car has the newest feeling cabin, and it also scored browny points for the standard autonomous emergency braking.

It drives like a mature car, but the stop-start can make the drivetrain feel laggy. The Mazda2 is the oldest car in the group, but it's the only one with a heads-up display. We love that white faux leather dash, but the lack of Android Auto is almost inexcusable. Get with the program, Mazda!

The Citroen C3 is a funky-looking thing, with its side bubbles and oddball interior. While the 1.2-liter turbo engine is the most powerful of the group, its 6-speed automatic gearbox is grabby. While cheap, the French car lacks the safety stuff.

The Swift has no such problems, with auto emergency braking, active cruise control, and lane departure warning. It's let down by the cheap, harsh plastics and the fuel economy of the 1-liter turbo engine, at least on paper.

With the Ford Fiesta pulled from the Australian car market, this should be your prime choice for a small, fun car. It's got paddle shifters behind the wheel and a raspy engine noise. While less powerful, it's also lighter. But the Polo dwarfs it for space.

