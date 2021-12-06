4 Mazda2 Will Be a Rebadged Toyota Yaris Hatchback in Europe by 2022

3 This Is Europe’s 2022 Mazda2, See What You’re Missing in the US

2022 Mazda2 Hybrid Breaks Cover as Yaris-Based Eco Warrior, on Sale in Europe This Spring

Mazda has finally unveiled its Toyota Yaris-based Mazda2 Hybrid model, which features a full self-charging hybrid system and will be sold alongside the regular (and recently released) 2022 Mazda2 in Europe. This new model is expected to arrive in showrooms this upcoming Spring. 28 photos kW electric motor for a total system output of 116 hp. In a straight line, this eco-friendly supermini can accelerate from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 9.7 seconds and will return a WLTP combined cycle between 70.6 to 74.3 mpg UK (58.8 to 61.9 mpg US), with emissions of just 93-87 g/km depending on what size wheels you have.



Starting the car will have you operating in full EV mode, offering smooth and quiet running thanks to the efficient



The battery meanwhile is constantly monitored via an engine-driven generator that removes any need to recharge the system using an external source.



In terms of practicality, the new Mazda2 Hybrid boasts a 2.560 mm (8.4 ft) long wheelbase, as well as 286 liters (10.1 cu.ft) of storage in the trunk. European buyers will be able to choose between three grades (Pure, Agile and Select), while feeling reassured by the maximum five-star Euro NCAP rating, which is impressive in a car this size.



The



Mazda, as a whole, is still committed to its Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030 plan, which will see them reduce corporate average CO2 emissions by 50% by the year 2030, before achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The powertrain consists of a 1.5-liter 93 hp three-cylinder unit and a 59-electric motor for a total system output of 116 hp. In a straight line, this eco-friendly supermini can accelerate from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 9.7 seconds and will return acombined cycle between 70.6 to 74.3 mpg UK (58.8 to 61.9 mpg US), with emissions of just 93-87 g/km depending on what size wheels you have.Starting the car will have you operating in fullmode, offering smooth and quiet running thanks to the efficient electric motor – this is mostly for urban environments though. The system will also recover kinetic energy and store it as electrical energy during deceleration and under braking.The battery meanwhile is constantly monitored via an engine-driven generator that removes any need to recharge the system using an external source.In terms of practicality, the new Mazda2 Hybrid boasts a 2.560 mm (8.4 ft) long wheelbase, as well as 286 liters (10.1 cu.ft) of storage in the trunk. European buyers will be able to choose between three grades (Pure, Agile and Select), while feeling reassured by the maximum five-star Euro NCAP rating, which is impressive in a car this size.The Mazda2 Hybrid now joins the battery electric Mazda MX-30 and the Mazda M Hybrid mild-hybrid system-equipped 2022 Mazda3 and 2022 Mazda CX-30 in the Japanese carmaker’s electrified range.Mazda, as a whole, is still committed to its Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030 plan, which will see them reduce corporate average CO2 emissions by 50% by the year 2030, before achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

load press release