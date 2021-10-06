Toyota Yaris-Based 2023 Mazda2 Masterfully Rendered

Expected to arrive at European dealers next fall, the 2023 Mazda2 is nothing more than a Toyota Yaris with different badges. Already spied virtually undisguised, the supermini has been rendered in four exterior colors by pixel wizard Joao Kleber Amaral exclusively for autoevolution.
The interior design study is also based on the Yaris, although there are small changes inspired by the Mazda2-based Yaris iA sedan for the U.S. market.
The badge on the steering wheel is the most obvious difference over the Yaris, along with the start button’s color and infotainment system. Considering that subcompact vehicles have very slim profit margins, we shouldn’t criticize the Japanese brands for this lackluster collaboration.
To be assembled in France for the European Union, the next-generation Mazda2 has been confirmed with hybrid assistance based on the prototype that was recently spotted by the carparazzi. The fourth-generation Yaris boasts a 1.0-liter engine with natural aspiration as standard, a 1.5-liter option that flexes 40-percent thermal efficiency, and the same 1.5-liter powerplant bumped to 41-percent thermal efficiency for gasoline-hybrid applications.
The GR Yaris, however, won’t receive a Mazda-badged equivalent because the investment wouldn’t make too much sense for either party. The hottest subcompact hatchback of them all is rocking a 1.6-liter turbo three-cylinder mill, a six-speed manual gearbox, and GR-Four permanent all-wheel drive.
Mazda has updated the Mazda2 one last time in anticipation of the brand-new model produced by Toyota in France. For the 2022 model year, the European variant is offered with the same old Skyactiv-G engine with 1.5 liters of displacement. This mill had its compression ratio bumped up from 13.1 to 15.1, and it now features a 4-to-2-to-1 exhaust manifold as opposed to the previous 4-to-1 exhaust manifold. Except for the base tune, the 1.5-liter engine now flaunts mild-hybrid assistance on manual-equipped cars.
Even though CO2 emissions have dropped by up to 14 grams per kilometer to 100 grams per kilometer for the e-Skyactiv G 90 Mazda M Hybrid, that’s not good enough because the EU’s fleet-wide target is 95 grams this year.
The badge on the steering wheel is the most obvious difference over the Yaris, along with the start button’s color and infotainment system. Considering that subcompact vehicles have very slim profit margins, we shouldn’t criticize the Japanese brands for this lackluster collaboration.
To be assembled in France for the European Union, the next-generation Mazda2 has been confirmed with hybrid assistance based on the prototype that was recently spotted by the carparazzi. The fourth-generation Yaris boasts a 1.0-liter engine with natural aspiration as standard, a 1.5-liter option that flexes 40-percent thermal efficiency, and the same 1.5-liter powerplant bumped to 41-percent thermal efficiency for gasoline-hybrid applications.
The GR Yaris, however, won’t receive a Mazda-badged equivalent because the investment wouldn’t make too much sense for either party. The hottest subcompact hatchback of them all is rocking a 1.6-liter turbo three-cylinder mill, a six-speed manual gearbox, and GR-Four permanent all-wheel drive.
Mazda has updated the Mazda2 one last time in anticipation of the brand-new model produced by Toyota in France. For the 2022 model year, the European variant is offered with the same old Skyactiv-G engine with 1.5 liters of displacement. This mill had its compression ratio bumped up from 13.1 to 15.1, and it now features a 4-to-2-to-1 exhaust manifold as opposed to the previous 4-to-1 exhaust manifold. Except for the base tune, the 1.5-liter engine now flaunts mild-hybrid assistance on manual-equipped cars.
Even though CO2 emissions have dropped by up to 14 grams per kilometer to 100 grams per kilometer for the e-Skyactiv G 90 Mazda M Hybrid, that’s not good enough because the EU’s fleet-wide target is 95 grams this year.