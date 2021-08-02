This Is Europe’s 2022 Mazda2, See What You’re Missing in the US

Mazda has made a few adjustments to the 2022 Mazda2 lineup, reshuffling the trim levels, improving the efficiency, and reintroducing an engine.
Set to touch down in the United Kingdom on October 1, the 2022 Mazda2 will kick off at £16,475 ($22,895) for the base SE-L trim level, equipped with a 75 PS (74 HP / 55 kW) engine. It will top out at £20,845 ($28,970), which is the recommended retail price of the GT Sport Tech that sees the reintroduction of the 115 PS (113 HP / 85 kW) 1.5-liter SkyActiv-G gasoline mill.
Speaking of the powertrain family, it is worth nothing that the SE-L and Sport specifications can be had with the 90 PS (89 HP / 66 kW) gasoline burner, with a manual or an automatic transmission in the latter, and in the GT Sport.
The GT Sport Tech is offered exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox, and all but the 75 PS SE-L feature a mild-hybrid system in models equipped with the stick shift. Mazda claims the 1.5-liter power unit has reduced CO2 emissions, and in the 90 PS variant, these have dropped from 120 to 107 g/km.
In terms of gear, customers will get standard navigation system, air conditioning, Bluetooth, and cruise control across the range. The wireless Apple CarPlay comes from the Sport trim onward, and from the GT Sport, it is equipped with a color head-up display, reversing camera, and heated front seats and steering wheel. The adaptive LED headlights, emergency city braking, blind spot monitoring, and 360-degree camera system are limited to the 115 PS GT Sport Tech.
A new color, called the Platinum Quartz Metallic, has been introduced for the 2022 Mazda2, complementing the unchanged Kodo design language. The urethane top mount in the rear dampers, revised power steering, and G-Vectoring Control Plus, an evolved version of the old system, are more novelties over the 2020 model year.
