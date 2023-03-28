Facelifted Mazda2 Gearing Up for Launch in Australia, Pricing Starts at $22,290

Unveiled earlier this year, the facelifted Mazda2 is now getting ready to launch Down Under. Mazda has announced the pricing list for the Hatch and Sedan body styles, stating that they will launch in June, with deliveries commencing the following month.
The lineup comprises the same Pure, Pure SP, Evolve, and GT grades when it comes to the five-door model, and the Pure and GT for the four-door. The most affordable hatchback will set you back AU$22,290 (US$14,817), whereas for the sedan, you will have to fork out at least AU$24,290 (US$16,146). The Pure SP and Evolve variants can be yours from AU$25,090 (US$16,678) and AU$25,790 (US$17,144), respectively. The GT Hatch and GT Sedan each start at AU$27,490 (US$18,274).
In the official press release accompanying the pricing details, Mazda hasn’t said anything about the equipment list. Nonetheless, we would not expect it to be different compared to the non-facelifted iteration, which has standard power windows, USB charging ports, vanity mirrors, ambient temperature display, cruise control, smartphone integration, infotainment system, reversing camera, and an array of safety gizmos assisting drivers on their daily commutes.
Getting the Pure and Pure SP versions of the Mazda2 Hatch will get you three colored dash trim pieces in Mirror Black, Pure White, or Mint, said to be determined by the exterior hue. The SP features a black film on the roof, and the Evolve and GT get black interior detailing with red highlights. The top-of-the-line variant brings seats partially wrapped in leather, as well as red and black look for the dashboard, new wheels with a multi-spoke design, and dual exhaust tips for a sportier styling. Save for the entry-level Pure, all of them have a shark-fin antenna.
All versions of the 2023 Mazda2 are offered with the same Skyactiv G 1.5-liter gasoline engine. The mill is the same one as before, and it yanks out 82 kW (112 ps/110 hp) at 6,000 rpm. Rated at 144 Nm (195 lb-ft), the peak torque is available at 4,000 rpm. According to the Japanese automaker, the most basic version of the supermini, which is a rival to the likes of the Volkswagen Polo, is offered with a standard six-speed manual transmission, or an optional one with as many gears. The rest of the family comes only with the auto ‘box.
As for some of the things that set it apart from the previous model years, these include the new headlights that are a bit smaller, front and rear bumpers, grille, and diffuser. The aforementioned alloys on the GT grade are other novelties, just like the Airstream Blue Metallic and Aero Gray Metallic exterior paint finishes that have joined the palette, though they are not available in all markets.
In the official press release accompanying the pricing details, Mazda hasn’t said anything about the equipment list. Nonetheless, we would not expect it to be different compared to the non-facelifted iteration, which has standard power windows, USB charging ports, vanity mirrors, ambient temperature display, cruise control, smartphone integration, infotainment system, reversing camera, and an array of safety gizmos assisting drivers on their daily commutes.
Getting the Pure and Pure SP versions of the Mazda2 Hatch will get you three colored dash trim pieces in Mirror Black, Pure White, or Mint, said to be determined by the exterior hue. The SP features a black film on the roof, and the Evolve and GT get black interior detailing with red highlights. The top-of-the-line variant brings seats partially wrapped in leather, as well as red and black look for the dashboard, new wheels with a multi-spoke design, and dual exhaust tips for a sportier styling. Save for the entry-level Pure, all of them have a shark-fin antenna.
All versions of the 2023 Mazda2 are offered with the same Skyactiv G 1.5-liter gasoline engine. The mill is the same one as before, and it yanks out 82 kW (112 ps/110 hp) at 6,000 rpm. Rated at 144 Nm (195 lb-ft), the peak torque is available at 4,000 rpm. According to the Japanese automaker, the most basic version of the supermini, which is a rival to the likes of the Volkswagen Polo, is offered with a standard six-speed manual transmission, or an optional one with as many gears. The rest of the family comes only with the auto ‘box.
As for some of the things that set it apart from the previous model years, these include the new headlights that are a bit smaller, front and rear bumpers, grille, and diffuser. The aforementioned alloys on the GT grade are other novelties, just like the Airstream Blue Metallic and Aero Gray Metallic exterior paint finishes that have joined the palette, though they are not available in all markets.