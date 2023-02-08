Facelifted 2023 Mazda2 Joins Hybrid Sibling in the UK, It’s Gotten Pretty Expensive

A press release dated December 2014 lists £11,995 as the starting price of the Mazda2 in the United Kingdom. That’s $14,490 at current exchange rates, not adjusted for inflation. The subcompact hatchback recently entered the 2023 model year with yet another facelift, and the OTR price tag for the base specification is £17,750 ($21,430).
Small cars have gotten expensive in the past nine years, and the relationship between prices and wages doesn’t help either. Expensive though it may be, Mazda’s redesigned city dweller comes with loads of standard kit.
Smaller than a Dacia Sandero but far better equipped for dailying, the 2023 model year Mazda2 for the United Kingdom is available with a four-cylinder lump that sports three output levels. The 1.5-liter engine produces 75 ps in standard tune, 90 ps, and 115 ps for the most aggressive specification. That’s 74, 89, and 114 ponies, respectively.
Torque is nothing to write home about, given the small displacement and lack of turbocharging, but it’s not a biggie. Lightweight and underpowered cars are fun to drive because there’s not much weight to move around, and naturally-aspirated mills such as the Skyactiv-G 1.5 are fun to wring out. It’s especially fun thanks to a six-speed manual rather than a five-speed box, with the sixth ratio coming in handy at high speeds on the motorway.
Having driven an older model with the least powerful version of the 1.5-liter engine, I can wholly vouch for the driving enjoyment offered by a supermini that seems rather boring on paper. The 2023 model is available in four grades: Centre-Line, Homura, Exclusive-Line, and Homura Aka. They all share a redesigned front end, a handful of new decorative dash panels, and new exterior colors, namely Aero Grey and Air Stream Blue.
The Centre-Line and Exclusive-Line are the more casual trim levels, while Homura and Homura Aka feature sportier design cues. The Centre-Line and Exclusive-Line come with 15- and 16-inch alloy wheels, respectively, with 16s being more than adequate for a car this dinky.
Prospective customers who can’t do without leather upholstery will be required to step up to the range-topping Homura Aka. It’s the only one that gets leather on the seats, namely black half leather seats with red accents. The leather steering wheel flaunts red stitching, and the wheel is furthermore heated for those cold wintery commutes.
As part of the 2023 model year update, Mazda has increased the powerplant’s compression ratio and upgraded the exhaust system to improve CO2 emissions by 11 to 14 grams per kilometer. The manual-equipped 90-ps Homura spews out 107 grams per kilometer compared to the equivalent 2022 model year Sport trim’s 120 grams.
Those who intend to go even greener than that can always pick the Mazda2 Hybrid from the automaker’s range. Bear in mind that it’s a Mazda in name only, though. As opposed to the £22,110 ($26,670) Toyota Yaris Hybrid on which it’s based, the Mazda is an idea more affordable at £21,820 ($26,330) on the road in the United Kingdom.
