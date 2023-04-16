This Seven\-Seater Drag Race Is Meant for the Most Hardcore Parents

No one gets that excited for a 7-seater drag race because they're meant to fit a large family, not to take care of your need for speed. But at the end of the day, after you've safely dropped your kids off at school, and it's just you and the SUV, why not (legally) floor it when you have to? After all, having power under the hood and not using it is like being a warrior in a garden instead of a gardener in a war.

9 photos Photo: throttle house YT channel