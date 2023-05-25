The World's Sexiest GT Is Here: Say Hello to the New Aston Martin DB12!

Deep-pocketed grand tourer (GT) fans know what they want for Christmas this year: the new Aston Martin DB12. Technically an evolution of the DB11, with extremely familiar styling, it promises significant enhancements beneath the skin that improve its driving credentials in the brand's 110th year of existence.
On the visual front, the Aston Martin DB12 looks almost the same as the DB11 that was put into production in 2016. However, several stylistic differences tell them apart, like the more prominent grille incorporated into the new front bumper, fatter chin spoiler, new hood and LED headlamps. New badges and slimmer side mirrors are part of the makeover, together with the 21-inch wheels that are lighter than the 20-inch set equipping the DB11. These were wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 5 S tires that were made specifically for this car.
Opening the door will reveal a new interior, defined by the 10.25-inch infotainment system neatly integrated into the middle of the dashboard panel, atop the center console, and below the slim central air vents. Said to be an essential improvement over the Mercedes-sourced unit of the DB11, it features smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, has voice assistant, 4G connectivity, and supports over-the-air updates. Drivers will look at a digital instrument cluster through the redesigned steering wheel. With its floating style, the center console hosts new buttons and a minimalistic gear shifter. A Bowers & Wilkins premium audio is available alongside the Sports Plus Seat, Carbon Fiber Performance Seat, and several other gizmos.
Besides the tweaked looks on the outside, revamped cockpit, and V8-only firepower, the Aston Martin DB12 has an updated chassis whose torsional stiffness was increased by 7% compared to its predecessor. The automaker mentions the new-gen intelligent adaptive dampers and tweaked anti-roll bars here. The bandwidth of force distribution is said to have increased by 500%. The stopping power is supplied by the 400-mm (15.7-in) front and 360-mm (14.2-in) rear discs, with retuned brake booster to improve pedal feedback. As an option, customers can order the Carbon Ceramic Package, which enhances braking and helps shave some significant weight compared to the standard cast-iron discs. The DB12 also features an electronic limited-slip differential, and it has electronic power-assisted steering.
Exterior looks aside, the Aston Martin DB12 seems like a significant upgrade over the DB11. That's at first glance anyway, as the auto marque still has to let journos put it through its paces, and that is when we will indeed find out just how great of an improvement it feels compared to its predecessor. As for the when you can buy it part, Aston claims deliveries will kick off in the third quarter of the year. Pricing and availability details will be dropped in due course. So, are you just as excited about the DB12 as we are? Scroll down to the comments area and let us know what you think about it. Don't forget to tell us if you'd be willing to upgrade to it from the older DB11, assuming you had one of those, of course.
Opening the door will reveal a new interior, defined by the 10.25-inch infotainment system neatly integrated into the middle of the dashboard panel, atop the center console, and below the slim central air vents. Said to be an essential improvement over the Mercedes-sourced unit of the DB11, it features smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, has voice assistant, 4G connectivity, and supports over-the-air updates. Drivers will look at a digital instrument cluster through the redesigned steering wheel. With its floating style, the center console hosts new buttons and a minimalistic gear shifter. A Bowers & Wilkins premium audio is available alongside the Sports Plus Seat, Carbon Fiber Performance Seat, and several other gizmos.
Powering the Aston Martin DB12 is a bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8. If that sound's familiar, it is because it was sourced from Mercedes. However, the engine was tuned to produce a neck-snapping 670 hp (680 ps/500 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque from 2,750 to 6,000 rpm. Aston Martin says it represents a 34% boost compared to the DB11, enabling the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint in just 3.5 seconds en route to a 202 mph (325 kph) top speed. The power unit works in concert with an eight-speed automatic gearbox mounted at the rear, and it is the only mill available for the British company's new GT. That's right, there's no V12 anymore, and that is alright as far as the performance goes because the 5.2-liter twin-turbo unit was a bit less potent than the V8 mentioned above.
Besides the tweaked looks on the outside, revamped cockpit, and V8-only firepower, the Aston Martin DB12 has an updated chassis whose torsional stiffness was increased by 7% compared to its predecessor. The automaker mentions the new-gen intelligent adaptive dampers and tweaked anti-roll bars here. The bandwidth of force distribution is said to have increased by 500%. The stopping power is supplied by the 400-mm (15.7-in) front and 360-mm (14.2-in) rear discs, with retuned brake booster to improve pedal feedback. As an option, customers can order the Carbon Ceramic Package, which enhances braking and helps shave some significant weight compared to the standard cast-iron discs. The DB12 also features an electronic limited-slip differential, and it has electronic power-assisted steering.
Exterior looks aside, the Aston Martin DB12 seems like a significant upgrade over the DB11. That's at first glance anyway, as the auto marque still has to let journos put it through its paces, and that is when we will indeed find out just how great of an improvement it feels compared to its predecessor. As for the when you can buy it part, Aston claims deliveries will kick off in the third quarter of the year. Pricing and availability details will be dropped in due course. So, are you just as excited about the DB12 as we are? Scroll down to the comments area and let us know what you think about it. Don't forget to tell us if you'd be willing to upgrade to it from the older DB11, assuming you had one of those, of course.