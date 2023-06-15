These Are the Best "True" GT Cars You Can Buy in 2023

GT cars, or Grand Touring cars, have always held a special place in the hearts of driving enthusiasts. These cars are designed to be fast, powerful, and comfortable, capable of quickly covering long distances while delivering impressive performance on the road.
Following the traditional definition, a GT should be a front-engined, rear-wheel-drive, two-door coupe with either two or four passenger seats in a 2+2 format.
Recently, the definition of a GT car has become increasingly blurred. Some carmakers have started producing models marketed as GT cars that lack many traditional features defining the genre. These cars may be fast and powerful, but they need more comfort and refinement drivers expect from an actual GT car, not to mention the brand cachet.
At the same time, some manufacturers are still producing classic GT cars that embody the traditional values of the genre. These cars are luxurious, comfortable, and refined, with powerful engines and advanced suspension and drivetrain systems.
That said, there are only so many Grand Tourers left, with only a few carmakers still investing in this sub-niche that used to be all the craze in the 1960s. Typically, scarcity breeds exclusivity, but that doesn't mean that all the following GT cars are made of unobtanium or that they cost an arm and a leg.
Without further ado, here are simply the best GTs you can buy today, which I ranked simply by a combination of coolness, performance, practicality and pricing:
2024 Lexus LC 500
One of the few remaining cars on the market to respect the most traditional GT recipe, the LC is arguably one of the most non-Lexus models from the premium carmaker, not including the crazy LF-A.
Coincidentally, the model is built in the same factory as the Yamaha-powered LF-A supercar, so you can expect a level of craftmanship unrivaled by any other Japanese car currently in production.
It's almost like Lexus studied the entire history of the Grand Tourer and condensed its learnings into the LC, whose unromantic nomenclature unceremoniously stands for 'Luxury Coupe.' They might have as well called it the Lexus GT.
With a long hood that can hide a naturally aspirated V8, two doors, rear-wheel-drive, and a 2+2 interior passenger arrangement, it sounds like the perfect car to travel comfortably up and down the Riviera, at least on paper.
You see, the Lexus LC is not exactly compact, with a length of almost 188 inches (4,770 mm). Sadly, that length doesn't translate into much room inside the cabin or a huge luggage compartment.
The rear seats are almost useless for carrying any human with legs, while the luggage compartment offers a measly 7 cu-ft (197 liters) of space. Opt for the hybridized LC 500h, and you only get 6 cu-ft (172 liters) because the battery sits under the trunk.
The V8 model is powered by a 5.0-liter, naturally aspirated V8 that sounds too good to think about the extra fuel economy you would get with the hybrid.
With 471 hp (477 PS) on tap, sent to the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission, you won't leave many sports cars behind on the Autobahn, but you will definitely enjoy the soundtrack. The Lexus LC 500 starts at $98,850 in the U.S. and 111,800 Euros in Europe.
2024 BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupe
Technically, the 8 Series Coupe is the traditional Grand Tourer in the current BMW lineup, or at least that is what BMW would like you to believe. Unfortunately, the 8 Series G15 Coupe is almost identical in size and has similar powertrains as the 6 Series it replaced. In short, BMW has added a few extra luxury options on a 6 Series platform to charge more and call it something it isn't.
With that in mind, the 8 Series Gran Coupe, while not adhering as close to the traditional Grand Tourer definition by having four doors, is a much better BMW GT car.
With an engine lineup that includes strictly inline-six and V8 engines, including an M-Peformance and full M8 specs, the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe has no issue covering large distances while leaving proper sports cars in the dust on the highway.
Comfort is at the highest level, and despite the sloping roofline, there is plenty of headroom for the rear passengers, which is not something you could say about the two-door 8 Series.
While not massive, the 15.5 cu-ft (440 liters) luggage compartment is plenty for up to four passengers going for a quick weekend getaway across several European countries, and it's the most spacious on this list.
Obviously, the M8 is the cream of the crop, but I'd go for the M850i Gran Coupe as the best GT version of the engine lineup. The twin-turbocharged V8 is good for a respectable 523 HP (530 PS) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque, which gets the 200 inches (5,080 mm) long car to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.9 seconds.
It starts at $106,300 in the United States and 134,900 Euros in Europe at the time of writing.
2024 Maserati Gran Turismo Modena
Despite looking like a significant facelift of its predecessor, the 2024 Maserati Gran Turismo is brand new from every perspective, including the Giorgio Sport platform it uses, derived from the one used on the Alfa Romeo Giulia.
As per the classic GT recipe, which Maserati as a company helped invent in the 1950s, alongside Alfa Romeo, the Gran Turismo is a front-engined, 2+2 luxurious coupe with a lot of power.
Gone is the V8 of its predecessor, though, with Maserati fitting its latest Nettuno twin-turbocharged V6 under that giant hood, paired exclusively with an 8-speed automatic transmission from ZF and sending power to all four wheels.
The all-electric Gran Turismo Folgore is anything but a grand tourer on account of depending too much on public charging infrastructure, so the only two versions worthy of the GT name are the V6-powered Modena and Trofeo.
While much faster, the Gran Turismo Trofeo is probably too hardcore for the average GT enthusiast, so I would go for the entry-level Modena as the pick of the bunch.
The Nettuno V6 is good for 484 HP (491 PS) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque, more than enough to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.9 seconds, onward to a top speed of 188 mph (302 kph), the third-fastest car in the tally.
Starting at $174,000 (178,278 Euros in Europe), it's not the cheapest GT on this list, but the performance, comfort, and especially design and brand cachet more than make up for it.
Plus, instead of punishing two people on the cramped rear seats, you can use that space for more luggage, as the 11 cu-ft (310 liters) trunk is not exactly cavernous.
2024 Ferrari Roma
Better known for all-out sports cars and supercars, Ferrari has kept a soft spot for traditional grand tourers in its lineup over the years, especially since it was quite a big player in this niche in the 1960s.
Enter the Ferrari Roma, a futuristic love letter to legends like the Ferrari 250 GT Lusso. I know some people still confuse it with an Aston Martin from a distance, but that is because it uses the same ingredients its forefathers used. Yes, almost all grand tourers, whether Italian or British, looked very alike six decades ago.
While it is a 2+2 on paper, even Ferrari admits that the rear seats are unfit for adults by calling the Roma a "2+." This means that, as with most similar cars, the rear seats are better used as extra luggage space, primarily since the Roma's trunk only measures 9.6 cu-ft (272 liters), or enough for a couple of golf bags packed a bit too tightly.
The front mid-mounted 3.9-liter V8 is anything but appropriate for a golf session among friends, though. With 612 HP (620 PS) and 561 lb-ft (760 Nm) of torque sent to the rear wheels through an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, the Ferrari Roma is better suited for covering long distances at high speed and with great comfort.
That said, we're talking about a Ferrari here, so its engineers prioritized performance first and comfort second, which is probably why it's in the top three fastest vehicles on this GT list.
The 199-mph (320 kph) Roma starts at a cool $247,310 in the U.S. of A and 212,147 Euros on the Old Continent, but be prepared to shell out a lot more for the long list of options available in true Ferrari fashion.
2024 Aston Martin DB12
There are two extraordinary events for Aston Martin in 2023: the 110th birthday of the company and the 75th anniversary of the legendary DB series. Both events are celebrated by the new 2024 Aston Martin DB12.
Aston Martin brags that the DB12 is no 'ordinary GT, but the world's first Super Tourer.' Whether that is just marketing language remains to be seen when the car goes on sale in the third trimester of 2023, but the numbers suggest the DB12 is likely the best Grand Tourer in Aston Martin's history.
After going a bit overboard with the upgrades for the DB11 mid-cycle facelift, Aston decided to call it the DB12 because it is essentially a new model, not just a refresh.
Like its predecessor, the DB12 uses a front mid-engine and rear-wheel-drive setup, with the obligatory ginormous long hood now sporting an even larger radiator grille, making the model look like a deep sea predator.
Despite losing the V12 engine in the lineup, which only consists of an AMG-sourced V8 for the time being, the new Grand Tourer is the most powerful model in its segment and on this list, subsequently.
The twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 delivers no less than 671 HP (680 PS) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, an increase of no less than 34 percent compared to its predecessor.
Those numbers are enough for a 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) acceleration in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of no less than 202 mph (325 kph), helped by a transaxle 8-speed automatic that now includes an electronically controlled differential for the first time on Aston Martin DB model.
Those who haven't yet fallen in love with the availability of that performance or those gorgeous looks should jump inside a DB12 and experience the interior, which looks like no other interior on this list.
Officially it is a 2+2, but only expect people taller than 4 feet (120 cm) to feel even remotely comfortable in the rear seats. There is no official data on the trunk volume, but its predecessor had 9.5 cu-ft (270 liters), which should be acceptable for two persons if we include the space on the unusable rear seats.
I'll base my pricing guess on an average between the old DB11 V8 and the V12 version, so the new V8-only DB12 should start at around $230,000 in the United States (212,000 Euros est.).
2024 Bentley Continental GT Speed
You didn't see this one coming, did you? Yes, the aging Continental GT in Speed attire remains the world's best Grand Tourer, mainly on account of reviving this category of vehicles while pushing the standards even higher than thought possible before it.
Now in its third generation, the Conti GT is the car that every carmaker on this list would probably love to copy and get away with it. In true Bentley tradition, it is by far the heaviest car in its segment, but it's also the fastest in its 'Speed' iteration.
Powered by a twin-turbocharged, 6.0-liter W12 engine, the Continental GT Speed can hit a scarcely believable top speed of 208 mph (335 kph), a significant feat for something that weighs 5,011 pounds (2,273 kg) without any options.
Thanks to the 650 HP (659 PS) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque sent to all four wheels, the model can also hit 100 kph (62 mph in just 3.6 seconds or as quickly as the more powerful and much lighter Aston Martin DB12.
Among all its two-door rivals, the Continental GT is also the most spacious, including on the rear seats, which are almost usable by adult passengers.
Sadly, the somewhat true 2+2 interior also means that more than the 12.6 cu-ft (358 liters) luggage compartment might be needed for four passengers.
That said, you can only have a new Continental GT Speed if you shell out at least $277,625 in the U.S. or 280,000 Euros on the Old Continent, which may be a more significant deterrent than the somewhat small luggage compartment.
ConclusionAs driving enthusiasts, it's essential to preserve the spirit of the GT car. These cars represent a unique blend of performance and comfort and have a rich history that deserves to be celebrated.
I want to see more manufacturers continue to produce classic GT cars that embody the genre's values while pushing the boundaries of what's possible regarding performance and technology.
Ultimately, the grand tourer symbolizes the joy of driving long distances, and it's a vehicle segment that deserves to be celebrated and preserved for generations to come.