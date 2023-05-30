Mulliner Batur Commissions Also Take to the Bleeding Edge of Space, Just Like Rolls'

The Bentley Continental GT has many facets, and two of them have a specific Mulliner name: Bacalar and Batur. Now the latter is trying to gain our undivided attention right when Rolls-Royce just launched the "stunning" Black Badge Cullinan 'Blue Shadow' Private Collection.
If we didn't know any better, one could even say that industrial espionage has led Bentley to discover that their former darlings over at Rolls-Royce have prepared something cool to direct our attention to the bleeding edge of space. More precisely, they have just announced the impending arrival of just 62 examples of the Black Badge Cullinan 'Blue Shadow' Private Collection, a hulking string of SUVs inspired by the Kármán Line – aka "the mysterious invisible boundary 62 miles (99.77 km) above the Earth's surface, where outer space begins."
Moving over to Crewe, Bentley has just announced that customers have started their curated commissioned process of selecting the unique aspects of their Mulliner Batur supercars – the specification party is well underway for 16 of the 18 Batur Continental GTs slotted for manufacturing. As a reminder, the Bentley Mulliner Batur is the successor to the roofless two-seater barchetta Mulliner Bacalar that was inspired by the EXP 100 GT concept car.
Also named after a beautiful body of water (Lake Batur, a crater lake in Kintamani on the island of Bali, Indonesia), the powerful and bespoke grand tourer is curiously presented in a string of space-related commissions. Well, well, that is a significant coincidence, right (wink, wink)? Anyway, the official explanation is that Bentley's Color, Materials, and Finishes team "turned to the exploration of the cosmos for their inspiration in creating these specifications, utilizing space-era materials and finishes to reflect the idea of a journey of exploration." Thus, we can now meet some unique Batur commissions: Nebula, Supernova, Hyperspace, and Dark Matter.
Theme One (Nebula) is playing with black and vivid green both inside and outside, mixing a 'Wasabi' green shade with Gloss Black Crystal finishes while in the cockpit, the roles are reversed, and the car even has a 'guitar fade' effect from gloss black to gloss carbon fiber. The Two (Supernova) has a smoldering Sunbeam appearance for a "devastating effect" when contrasted by Atlantic Pearl Crystal detailing on the body kit. The cockpit, meanwhile, has an exaggerated vibrant effect produced with Indigo Night, Beluga, Ceramic Glaze, and Hyperactive, plus a fade from gloss black to gloss Natural Fiber and a full titanium pack.
Theme Three (Hyperspace) features a metallic Daybright Blue exterior with contrasting St James Red details all over the place – like the grille, body kit, and brake calipers, all aimed at evoking a sense of speed even when standing still. Meanwhile, inside, there are highlights like the Pillar Box Red stripes or the 18-karat gold Bentley Dynamic Drive Selector. Last but not least, Theme Four (Dark Matter) plays with a two-tone Fine Brodgar and Black Crystal paintwork over titanium detailing, and the interior is lavishly dressed in Burnt Oak hides, Black Anodized Aluminum accents, plus Beluga Black details. Cool right?
