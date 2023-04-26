Bentley Continental GT Spied Hiding Subtle Facelift, 2024 Model Will Debut Any Day Now

Coming this year for the 2024 model year, the mid-cycle refresh of the Continental GT has been spied in both coupe and convertible formats. The prototypes captured by the carparazzi appear to be hiding new headlights, new taillights, and minute changes to the rear bumper.
We can further identify a subtly different front end, especially in the area encompassing the lower front bumper. The Volkswagen Group-controlled automaker didn't really put in the effort to properly hide the adaptive cruise control radar sensor, located in the middle of the passenger's half of the upper grille. A weird choice, but it's not a deal-breaking choice either.
Pictured with two different wheel designs, the UK-registered prototypes also flaunt oval-ish exhaust finishers. For the 2023 model year, the GT and GT S come with quad outlets due to their twin-turbocharged V8 of Audi-Porsche origin. The twin-turbocharged W12 powers the Speed and Mulliner, which cost quite a bit more than eight-pot variants of the British luxobarge.
Luxobarge may be a little harsh of a word to describe the Continental GT, though. It may weigh nearly 2.2 metric tonnes (4,850 pounds), but its platform and clever suspension technology make the Continental GT feel uncannily light on its feet. As a brief refresher, the MSB platform debuted with the Porsche Panamera, whereas the 48-volt Dynamic Ride System controls both lateral roll and ride comfort for extra sportiness and comfort.
Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023 by means of special editions like the one-off GT S from the Shanghai Auto Show, the Continental GT is pretty much synonymous with the W12 engine that Volkswagen debuted in the Audi A8 rather than Bentley's long-distance cruiser. Originally based on the D1 platform of the A8 and hideously underrated Phaeton, the Continental GT entered production a whopping two decades ago with a six-speed automatic transmission, 560 ps (552 hp), and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) on full song.
The second generation of 2011 to 2018 improved the recipe with an eight-speed gearbox, an uprated W12, and the EA824/EA825 twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Unveiled at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show for the 2018 model year, the current generation dropped the torque-converter automatic of its forerunners in favor of a dual-clutch tranny. For the entirety of its existence, the CGT came with AWD. The Gen 3 uses an active AWD system, replacing the older 40:60 fixed split system.
Bentley sold a record-shattering 15,174 vehicles in 2022, the first time it surpassed 15k deliveries in a single calendar year. Most of them were Bentaygas, which is only natural because SUVs reign supreme in this day and age. The CGT and CGTC accounted for a third of sales, with the Speed claiming a whopping 31 percent of the Conti's mix. The Flying Spur, which is available as a hybrid, accounted for 23 percent of total sales.
Speaking of hybrids, Bentley has been testing hybridized prototypes of the Continental for quite some time now. If the 2024 facelift does add a hybrid to the powertrain lineup, then look forward to a plug-in setup centered around a twin-turbocharged V6 engine.
Pictured with two different wheel designs, the UK-registered prototypes also flaunt oval-ish exhaust finishers. For the 2023 model year, the GT and GT S come with quad outlets due to their twin-turbocharged V8 of Audi-Porsche origin. The twin-turbocharged W12 powers the Speed and Mulliner, which cost quite a bit more than eight-pot variants of the British luxobarge.
Luxobarge may be a little harsh of a word to describe the Continental GT, though. It may weigh nearly 2.2 metric tonnes (4,850 pounds), but its platform and clever suspension technology make the Continental GT feel uncannily light on its feet. As a brief refresher, the MSB platform debuted with the Porsche Panamera, whereas the 48-volt Dynamic Ride System controls both lateral roll and ride comfort for extra sportiness and comfort.
Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023 by means of special editions like the one-off GT S from the Shanghai Auto Show, the Continental GT is pretty much synonymous with the W12 engine that Volkswagen debuted in the Audi A8 rather than Bentley's long-distance cruiser. Originally based on the D1 platform of the A8 and hideously underrated Phaeton, the Continental GT entered production a whopping two decades ago with a six-speed automatic transmission, 560 ps (552 hp), and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) on full song.
The second generation of 2011 to 2018 improved the recipe with an eight-speed gearbox, an uprated W12, and the EA824/EA825 twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Unveiled at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show for the 2018 model year, the current generation dropped the torque-converter automatic of its forerunners in favor of a dual-clutch tranny. For the entirety of its existence, the CGT came with AWD. The Gen 3 uses an active AWD system, replacing the older 40:60 fixed split system.
Bentley sold a record-shattering 15,174 vehicles in 2022, the first time it surpassed 15k deliveries in a single calendar year. Most of them were Bentaygas, which is only natural because SUVs reign supreme in this day and age. The CGT and CGTC accounted for a third of sales, with the Speed claiming a whopping 31 percent of the Conti's mix. The Flying Spur, which is available as a hybrid, accounted for 23 percent of total sales.
Speaking of hybrids, Bentley has been testing hybridized prototypes of the Continental for quite some time now. If the 2024 facelift does add a hybrid to the powertrain lineup, then look forward to a plug-in setup centered around a twin-turbocharged V6 engine.