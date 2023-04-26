Ultra-Pricey Dodge Demon Hits Used Car Market To Judge Your Financial Decisions

Yep, we're well aware there is a new Dodge Demon out, the 170, and that it starts at a devilish $96,666 excluding destination. But this one, which is part of the original production lot launched in 2017, makes it look affordable by comparison.
Heck, for the equivalent of the asking price, one could buy a brand-new Lamborghini Huracan and would still have some cash left. Or a Porsche 911 Turbo S. Or two Tesla Model S Plaids if you're into EVs. It also costs the equivalent of a nice home in most parts of the Western world.
Advertised on eBay, with the auction ending in just a few hours, this 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is looking for a new home. To make it yours, you will have to pay the insane asking price of $309,980. That's how much the vendor, a U.S.-based used car dealer, is asking for it. They also have another Demon in stock, and that one costs over $100,000 less.
So, what makes the pictured muscle car that expensive? Well, it has only 155 miles (250 km) on the odo and is said to be one of only 32 ever made in Maximum Steel. Besides the special exterior hue, it features leather and Alcantara upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, premium audio, and a few other bells and whistles, like the 8.4-inch infotainment system, smartphone integration, satellite radio, and dashboard plaque. A car cover, the original window sticker and books, three keys, and the Demon Crate are included as well.
It uses the ubiquitous supercharged 6.2-liter V8, which is capable of producing up to 840 horses. The thrust is rated at 770 lb-ft (1,042 Nm). Mind you, there is a bit of work that needs to go into the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon in order to pump out these numbers, so you shouldn't be afraid of elbow grease if you want to squeeze out the last pony. With everything up and running, you are looking at 2.3 seconds required to sprint to 60 mph (97 kph) from naught. The ¼-mile is a 9.65-second affair on a good day, with a 140 mph (225 kph) exit speed. And if you forgot, mastering all that power is tricky, hence the numerous videos of Demons losing drag races to less powerful cars.
This Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is located in Peculiar, Missouri, and if you want to make it yours and pay that ridiculous sum instead of going for something that can actually go around a corner at relatively high speeds, then you can find the ad here. For kicks, we'll remind you that the Demon started at $85,000 back in the day, including the gas guzzler tax and excluding the destination charge. It makes you wish you bought one while they were still relatively affordable, doesn't it?
