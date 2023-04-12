Bentley Celebrates Le Mans Glory With Limited-Edition Continental GT and GTC

In 1923, a driver named John Duff entered the first 24 Hours of Le Mans with a Bentley 3 Litre. His fourth-place finish prompted W.O. Bentley to field a works car in 1924. The 3 Litre crossed the finish line first and marked the start of a glorious decade for the British automaker at Le Mans. Come 2023, Bentley is celebrating its success at Circuit de la Sarthe with a pair of limited-edition Continentals.
Dubbed Le Mans Collection, the lineup includes both GT and GTC models; all finished in a livery that not only celebrates 100 years since the first running of endurance race, but also pays tribute to the Speed 8 that scored Bentley's sixth Le Mans win in 2003, exactly 20 years ago. The run is limited to 24 units each. That's a total of 48 examples.
Designed by Mulliner, Bentley's bespoke projects division, the Continental Le Mans Collection sports a Verdant Green exterior with a Moonbeam stripe across the hood (and over the roof on the GT coupe). Both colors are inspired by the Le Mans-winning 2003 Speed 8, as is the white number 7 painted on the grille. The latter is also a nod to the painted radiators of the Bentleys that won the grueling race five times between 1924 and 1930.
The race-inspired look trickles inside the cabin via bolstered seats finished in Beluga hide and Dynamica fabric with contrast stitching and seatbelts in Hotspur. The theme continues on the door panels and dashboard, both incorporating carbon-fiber inlays for a modern look. But the six wreaths on the passenger-side dash, the Speed 8 silhouette treadplate, and the digital 24-hour clock make the Le Mans Collection stand out compared to the regular Continental GT and GTC.
The three-way Rotating Display also comes with a unique touch. While it includes the standard touchscreen, dual veneer, and analog dial "faces," the traditional center dial was replaced with a mini display that houses an engine valve. The latter was sourced from the twin-turbo, 4.0-liter V8 used in the 2003 Speed 8 race car.
And that's not just PR talk. Bentley removed 24 of the 32 valves from the Le Mans-winning engine and bisected them to create 48 "artifacts" for this limited-edition run. "Cool" doesn't even begin to describe it!
But what about oomph? Is the Continental Le Mans Collection faster and more powerful than the average GT/GTC? Not really, but that's hardly an issue given that the regular 6.0-liter W12 engine cranks out a whopping 650 horsepower and 664 pound-feet (900 Nm) of torque. And that's enough to take you "flying" from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.5 seconds while charging toward a top speed of 208 mph (335 kph).
Pricing for these limited-edition Continentals is unavailable as of this writing. However, expect a hefty premium over the regular GT and GTC. But we know that the 48 cars are available globally, so you can place an order regardless of where you live worldwide.
Fun fact: The No. 7 Bentley Speed 8 that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2003, the company's first outright win in 73 years, covered 377 laps at an average speed of 133.17 mph (214.33 kph).
Designed by Mulliner, Bentley's bespoke projects division, the Continental Le Mans Collection sports a Verdant Green exterior with a Moonbeam stripe across the hood (and over the roof on the GT coupe). Both colors are inspired by the Le Mans-winning 2003 Speed 8, as is the white number 7 painted on the grille. The latter is also a nod to the painted radiators of the Bentleys that won the grueling race five times between 1924 and 1930.
The race-inspired look trickles inside the cabin via bolstered seats finished in Beluga hide and Dynamica fabric with contrast stitching and seatbelts in Hotspur. The theme continues on the door panels and dashboard, both incorporating carbon-fiber inlays for a modern look. But the six wreaths on the passenger-side dash, the Speed 8 silhouette treadplate, and the digital 24-hour clock make the Le Mans Collection stand out compared to the regular Continental GT and GTC.
The three-way Rotating Display also comes with a unique touch. While it includes the standard touchscreen, dual veneer, and analog dial "faces," the traditional center dial was replaced with a mini display that houses an engine valve. The latter was sourced from the twin-turbo, 4.0-liter V8 used in the 2003 Speed 8 race car.
And that's not just PR talk. Bentley removed 24 of the 32 valves from the Le Mans-winning engine and bisected them to create 48 "artifacts" for this limited-edition run. "Cool" doesn't even begin to describe it!
But what about oomph? Is the Continental Le Mans Collection faster and more powerful than the average GT/GTC? Not really, but that's hardly an issue given that the regular 6.0-liter W12 engine cranks out a whopping 650 horsepower and 664 pound-feet (900 Nm) of torque. And that's enough to take you "flying" from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.5 seconds while charging toward a top speed of 208 mph (335 kph).
Pricing for these limited-edition Continentals is unavailable as of this writing. However, expect a hefty premium over the regular GT and GTC. But we know that the 48 cars are available globally, so you can place an order regardless of where you live worldwide.
Fun fact: The No. 7 Bentley Speed 8 that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2003, the company's first outright win in 73 years, covered 377 laps at an average speed of 133.17 mph (214.33 kph).