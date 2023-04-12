Bentley Flying Spur Prototype Spied With PHEV Power, Is It the Rumored Electrified V8?

Bentley appears to have an ace up its sleeve when it comes to the Flying Spur, as the model is believed to gain yet another electrified variant that might use a V8 engine this time.
Details are scarce at the moment, though it looks like they are indeed planning another plug-in hybrid. The prototype that caught the attention of our spy photographers in northern Europe, as the engineers kept covering it up every time they stopped, is a plug-in hybrid.
It has a charging port located on the left rear fender. How do we know it's a charging port? That's easy, as the fuel filler cap is on the right rear fender on the W12-powered version, which is about to bite the dust alongside the punchy mill. The front bumper is new, and out back, it has two oval exhaust tips. Our man with the cam also noted that it sounded different than the electrified V6 variant.
Since the latest Bentley Flying Spur, which takes on the likes of the Rolls-Royce Ghost and Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, shares many nuts and bolts with the Porsche Panamera, it might gain its German cousin's plug-in hybrid V8 too. The Turbo S E-Hybrid variant of the Panamera packs a twin-turbo V8 and an electric motor and enjoys a total of 700 ps (690 hp/515 kW) and 868 Nm (640 lb-ft) of torque. It can hit 100 kph (62 mph) in roughly three seconds from a standstill and keep pushing up to 315 kph (196 mph) on summer tires.
If the Bentley Flying Spur is indeed getting the electrified V8, then this version will inevitably become the new range-topper of the series. The W12-powered one, which will be phased off this month, enjoys 635 ps (626 hp/467 kW) from its 6.0-liter twin-turbo mill. The torque is rated at 900 Nm (664 lb-ft). The luxury sedan needs just under four seconds from 0 to 100 kph (0 to 62 mph), with a maximum speed of 333 kph (207 mph). Besides the extra output, assuming that it will be just as powerful as its Panamera sibling, the Flying Spur V8 PHEV will be more frugal, and it will also be capable of traveling on electricity alone for a few miles.
The current plug-in hybrid variant of the car, which uses a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 and an electric motor, has an all-quiet autonomy of 34 km (21 miles). The total output is rated at 544 ps (536 hp/406 kW), with 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) on tap. From 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), it needs a very respectable 4+ seconds and can do 285 kph (177 mph) flat-out. We don't know when it is due, though we'd guess later this year or in the first half of 2024.
