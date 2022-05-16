This Bentley Option Is What Separates the Upper Crust From the Middle Class

Bentley’s personalization department, Mulliner, has been doing so well lately that they have decided to expand the eye-watering expensive gizmos that they can add to various cars.
Part of the exclusive items launched are the 18K Gold Plated Organ Stops, which are the vent knobs. They pay tribute to the original Bentley Boys and were recently included in the Number 9 Edition by Mulliner, built in honor of Sir Henry ‘Tim’ Birkin, who was a Bentley customer, investor, and racing driver.
It’s not all about gold when it comes to Mulliner, because the division has expanded its open-pore veneer portfolio to include Liquid Amber, Tamo Ash, and Vavona. All of them have an ultra-thin matte lacquer for protection purposes that totals 0.1 mm (0.004 in) in thickness, compared to the brand’s normal lacquer coating that is 0.5 mm (0.02 in) thick. The wax-like result is obtained after each layer is applied by hand, and then sanded between applications.
A comprehensive mix of traditional and contemporary options is still on the menu at Mulliner, whose clients can choose various hide colors, painted veneers, tweed-trimmed door inserts, personalized stitching, and so on. Bentley says that their latest guide now comprises nine different designer suggestions that can help inspire customers, or at least provide a base for them to customize their cars.
Since 2020, Bentley has tripled its sales of cars equipped with bespoke features, from 2 to 6% this year. According to the luxury automaker, those who order the Bentayga are more prone to getting more exclusive paint finishes, whereas customers opting for the Flying Spur luxury sedan are more interested in features signed by Mulliner, such as the dual finish veneers. Last but not least, those getting the Continental GT are mostly interested in gizmos from the Personal Commissioning Guide, like the pinstriped carbon fiber body kit option.
