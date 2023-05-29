Aston Martin Takes Cannes by Storm, First DB12 Sells for Record Sum

Shortly after the grand unveiling of the DB12, Aston Martin parted ways with car #1. The first copy of their sexy new grand tourer was sold at auction last week, and it fetched more than you probably think.
According to the British automaker, the DB12 in question, which is in the Launch Edition flavor, raised $1.6 million (€1.5 million) when the gavel hit the table at the amfAR Gala Cannes on May 25, a star-studded event. The proceeds will benefit charity and will be used for AIDS research.
Finished in Iridescent Emerald, car #1 features a few special touches that bear the signature of Q by Aston Martin. It comes with unique logos, special entry sills, and bespoke embroidery on the headrests. Moreover, the winning bidder can also opt to have the signatures of the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team drivers, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, on the engine cover.
Continuing the GT spirit at Aston Martin, the DB12 is an evolution of the DB11. It is an even prettier than the old one, sporting a redesigned face that comprises a taller grille and new headlights. The back end remains untouched, and they also gave it a new infotainment system in the cabin. Made by Aston Martin, it is a more British proposal compared to the Mercedes-sourced unit of its predecessor. Stuff such as the 4G connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and voice assistant is included, and the system supports over-the-air updates.
Aston also upgraded the engine, with the 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 steaming out 670 hp (680 ps/500 kW). The thrust stands at 590 lb-ft (800 Nm), the spec sheet reveals. That’s a healthy boost over the V8 variant of the DB11, which had 528 hp (535 ps/394 kW) and 513 pound-feet (695 Nm) on tap. The car manufacturer states that the DB12 needs three and a half seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from rest, topping out at 212 mph (325 kph). By comparison, the V8 variant of the DB11 was half a second slower and could hit 192 mph (309 kph). Mind you, the V8 is the only power unit available for the new DB12, as the V12 engine, a twin-turbo 5.2-liter V8 rated at 630 horsepower (639 ps/470 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm), was dropped.
Production is scheduled to commence this summer, and Aston Martin estimates deliveries to start in the third quarter of the year. No pricing details were released yet, but we can expect it to be roughly $10,000 to $20,000 more expensive than its predecessor. The DB11 used to carry an MSRP of approximately $220,000 in our market. So, are you excited about the DB12, and do you consider it a big improvement over the DB11?
Finished in Iridescent Emerald, car #1 features a few special touches that bear the signature of Q by Aston Martin. It comes with unique logos, special entry sills, and bespoke embroidery on the headrests. Moreover, the winning bidder can also opt to have the signatures of the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team drivers, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, on the engine cover.
Continuing the GT spirit at Aston Martin, the DB12 is an evolution of the DB11. It is an even prettier than the old one, sporting a redesigned face that comprises a taller grille and new headlights. The back end remains untouched, and they also gave it a new infotainment system in the cabin. Made by Aston Martin, it is a more British proposal compared to the Mercedes-sourced unit of its predecessor. Stuff such as the 4G connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and voice assistant is included, and the system supports over-the-air updates.
Aston also upgraded the engine, with the 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 steaming out 670 hp (680 ps/500 kW). The thrust stands at 590 lb-ft (800 Nm), the spec sheet reveals. That’s a healthy boost over the V8 variant of the DB11, which had 528 hp (535 ps/394 kW) and 513 pound-feet (695 Nm) on tap. The car manufacturer states that the DB12 needs three and a half seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from rest, topping out at 212 mph (325 kph). By comparison, the V8 variant of the DB11 was half a second slower and could hit 192 mph (309 kph). Mind you, the V8 is the only power unit available for the new DB12, as the V12 engine, a twin-turbo 5.2-liter V8 rated at 630 horsepower (639 ps/470 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm), was dropped.
Production is scheduled to commence this summer, and Aston Martin estimates deliveries to start in the third quarter of the year. No pricing details were released yet, but we can expect it to be roughly $10,000 to $20,000 more expensive than its predecessor. The DB11 used to carry an MSRP of approximately $220,000 in our market. So, are you excited about the DB12, and do you consider it a big improvement over the DB11?