DB11 AMR Officially Debuts as the 630 HP Aston Martin

HP

The model was revealed at the opening of the AMR Performance Center at the Nurburgring track. While the R is short for racing, this is far from a stripped down track toy, as elegance still oozes from every panel and stitch.Under-hood, we find the familiar 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 developed in-house by Aston Martin. It produces 630 horsepower of the UK variety (639 metric) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. The eight-speed auto has also been recalibrated to take advantage of the 30 extra horsepower.This enables the DB11 AMR to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds (60 in 3.5 seconds) and hit a top speed of 208 mph (334 km/h). That's 8 mph (13 km/h) faster than the regular DB11.Aston Martin goes on to say that the suspension has been tuned in order to give a "greater sense of connection without harming the supple ride." Doesn't that imply that they didn't do a good enough job with the regular DB11?Aston Martin performance models are usually a little more understated than their Italian cousins. So you won't find a big wing like on the Aventador SV. But there are plenty of carbon fiber accents that flow seamlessly with the bodywork.Every piece of exterior chrome trim has been changed to a dark monochrome. They've also tinted the headlights and taillights. The bright yellow accents that remind you of the Vulcan only serve to draw your attention parts like the front splitter, the diffuser or the fancy brakes.All this is part of the AMR Signature Edition, which also adds Dark Knight black leather with Lime details to the cabin. We like how they went with a black dash and a mix between carbon and Satin Dark Chrome trim. However, only 100 of these will be made.Pricing starts at £174,995 in Britain, with the limited edition model costing Pricing starts at £201,995.