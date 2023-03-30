2024 Ferrari F167 Spied Revving Its V12, Production Model Replaces 812 Series

Internally referred to as F152, the F12berlinetta is a front-engined gran turismo designed under the direction of Flavio Manzoni. The Prancing Horse of Maranello replaced it with the 812 Superfast in 2017, which is codenamed F152M due to its relation to the F12berlinetta.
The next flagship grand tourer is currently known as the F167, with no clues whatsoever in regard to its actual name. Spied on multiple occasions in the guise of a stretched Roma, the 812-replacing model has been spied again by Varryx, one of the best carparazzos out there.
Expected to build on the Roma’s exquisite styling language, the F167 is regarded as the final pure V12-powered grand tourers from the Italian automaker even though it’s not presently clear if there is a hybrid element hidden somewhere in there. Also worthy of note, Ferrari wants to launch its first-ever electric vehicle in 2025.
By 2030, an estimated 80 percent of its models will be hybridized or fully electric due to emission regulations and the ongoing pursuit of insane straight-line performance. Considering that Automobili Lamborghini just launched its latest V12-powered supercar in the guise of the 1,001-hp Revuelto, the naturally-aspirated V12 will soldier on into the 2030s.
The point is, Ferrari won’t discontinue its wonderful-sounding V12 anytime soon, although only time will tell how long can Ferrari keep making this engine without hybrid assistance. Lamborghini finally made the switch to a plug-in hybrid system in the Revuelto, consisting of the aforementioned powerplant, three electric motors, and a battery located in the center tunnel that served as the transmission tunnel in the long-running Aventador.
Originally expected solely as a coupe, the F167 will gain a convertible at some point in the future. Speaking of convertibles, the Roma Spider just launched for the 2024 model year with an oh-so-classy fabric roof. Given the F167’s relation to the Roma, a soft top is the most obvious candidate for the flagship V12 convertible grand tourer.
Earlier this year, Ferrari told investors that it’s launching four new models during calendar year 2023. The first one is the aforementioned Roma Spider. We’re pretty certain the SF90 Versione Speciale and 812-replacing F167 are next. The fourth and final car is a bit of a mystery, although some voices expect a hypercar. They may be proven right considering that Maranello’s favorite son ended LaFerrari production back in 2018.
Another mystery we don’t have an answer to yet is the displacement of the V12 in the F167. The F140 engine family dates back to 2002 and the limited-run Enzo, which rocks just under 6,000 cubic centimeters. The most powerful iteration of the F140 is the 6.5-liter mill in the Daytona SP3 (829 horsepower). The most torque extracted from the F140 to date is 530 pound-feet (719 Nm) in the 812 Superfast-based Monza SP1 and SP2.
