This Stash of Over 50 Trans Ams Is Classic Pontiac Heaven

Introduced in early 1967, the Firebird was Pontiac's answer to the emerging pony car market. Sure, it arrived a bit late to the party, and it was overshadowed by the Ford Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro, but it developed into a notorious muscle car once it got the Trans Am package in 1969.
Come 2023, the Firebird still isn't quite as popular as the Mustang and Camaro, but it enjoys a cult following, especially after being featured in the "Smokey and the Bandit" film. And as this collection proves, some gearheads have developed an obsession with Pontiac's muscle car.
Featured by YouTube's "Classic Car Rescue," this stash of Firebirds is probably the largest you've ever seen. Because it includes more than 50 examples, many of which are equipped with the desirable Trans Am package. Sure, many of these cars have spent years outside and look more like restoration projects than ready-to-drive machines, but maintaining a big hoard of classics isn't easy.
But while some are probably better off as parts donors, some Ponchos look like they could hit the road with just a few repairs. And some of the examples parked inside, including a pair of Turbo Trans Ams, are just a thorough cleaning away from becoming attractive display pieces.
What's the story behind this collection? Well, our host doesn't share any info, but it's safe to say the owner purchased all these Firebirds over a few good decades. And I'm pretty sure he originally planned to restore all of them, but he never got around to doing it. Even so, it's a cool walk down memory lane when it comes to second-gen Firebirds.
Yup, most of these cars are part of the nameplate's long-lived second-generation lineage. Introduced for the 1970 model year, this generation remained in production for 11 years, bowing out in 1981. I could complain about the lack of first-gen models, which are decidedly more desirable, but the truth is the second-generation Firebird spawned quite a few exciting versions.
For starters, the 1970 variant is the most powerful of its kind thanks to a pair of 400-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) V8 mills. There's the L74, rated at 335 horsepower, and the LS1, which cranks out 345 horses thanks to the Ram Air IV system.
Range-topping output decreased to 335 horsepower in 1971 and again to 310 horses in 1972. The then-new fuel economy and emissions regulations chocked the 400-cubic-inch V8 even more to 250 horsepower in 1975 and 220 horses in 1977. In 1980, Pontiac dropped the 400 powerplant and adopted a turbocharged 301-cubic-inch (4.9-liter) V8 as a top-of-the-line mill. The latter delivered 210 horsepower, which wasn't bad for the Malaise Era.
But the Turbo Trans Am wasn't the only highlight at the time. The nameplate had become quite popular thanks to its appearance in the 1977 blockbuster "Smokey and the Bandit." The Poncho returned to the silver screen in Turbo guise in "Smokey and Bandit II" in 1980.
But that's enough history for today. Now hit the play button below to navigate through one of the largest second-gen Firebird collections in the US. And let me know which one you like the most. Are you more of a 1970 Trans Am guy, or would you rather enjoy a 1980s Turbo version?
