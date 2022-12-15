This 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Is a Barn Find Ready to Impress With Good Looks and Low Miles

In terms of production numbers, 1979 was the best year for the Trans Am, especially considering how many units got to see the daylight in the early ‘80s.
For example, Pontiac produced only a little over 3,000 Trans Ams in 1970, with the output then dropping to 1,300 cars two years later. The popularity of this nameplate, however, then improved gradually, and until the end of the decade, it was already the one spearheading the sales in the Firebird lineup.
So after the Trans Am production exceeded 93,000 units in 1978, the car was going for an all-time sales record a year later, as no more, no less than 117,000 models rolled off the assembly lines.
One of them is right here, still in impressive shape. As a barn find that has been parked for more than a decade, this Trans Am comes in impressive shape. There are indeed some occasional spots of rust, but most of them appear to be located on the surface of the metal, with no rot whatsoever.
This isn’t necessarily surprising given the age of the car, but at a closer look, this Trans Am has been really well taken care of. The vehicle doesn’t seem to be missing anything, and it actually comes with lots of options, with the original documentation still around to serve as living proof on this front.
Everything is still original, except for the sunroof, eBay seller gyurikadugo says. The interior looks great and clean, and the car has recently been fully serviced, so it’s ready for the road.
The mileage is impressive as well, with the odometer indicating just 35,000 miles (a little over 56,000 km). Again, this isn’t necessarily surprising given the age of the car and the decade spent in storage, so most likely, the mileage is original as well.
This Trans Am would make for a pretty cool daily driver, but it all comes down to the selling price. The top bid of $10,000 can’t unlock the reserve just yet, so it remains to be seen if the car ends up finding a new home by the time the auction comes to an end.
