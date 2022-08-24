These Two Trans Ams Look Ready to Give Birth to an Almighty Restomod

1979 was the best year ever for the Pontiac Trans Am, as it reached impressive production numbers. Just look at it this way.
The Trans Am started the decade with just around 3,200 units rolling off the assembly lines, with the numbers dropping to no less than 1,286 units in 1972. The production of the car, however, gained more traction towards the end of the decade, especially as more people discovered what the Trans Am was all about (also thanks to Pontiac's investments in more aggressive marketing).
So in 1979, the Trans Am reached record numbers, with over 117,000 units leaving the factory – it was obviously the most popular flavor in the Firebird lineup, with the standard model securing the runner-up spot with a little over 38,000 units.
1980, however, brought a massive drop, as fewer than 51,000 Trans Ams ended up seeing the daylight.
A 1979 and a 1980 Trans Am are sitting right here in front of everybody’s eyes, and as anyone can tell, both cars come in rough shape, likely after years of sitting. eBay seller boys_of_summer75 doesn’t provide too many specifics on this, but it’s pretty clear the two Trans Ams require plenty of work, including in terms of metal.
However, the seller claims no major rust is hiding in there, so in theory, the body and the frame are still solid – a full inspection is still recommended if you’re committed to using the two cars to build an almighty restomod.
There’s a reason we said restomod and not a full restoration to factory specs: the engines are no longer there, so it’s up to the buyer to decide what to install under the hood.
The cars are being sold as part of a no-reserve auction, so the highest bidder can take them home. At the time of writing, the top offer is just $100, but the auction is scheduled to end in some 9 days.
