This 1970 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Ram Air III Is Rebellion Incarnated

My love for cars started when my parents placed me in front of the TV and put on Top Gear. Years and years of watching the legendary trio shaped me into a petrolhead, with a specific taste in cars - European cars, to be exact. But, I recently started to go deeper and deeper into American car culture, and right now, one of my absolute dream vehicles is a muscle car - specifically, the Firebird.

10 photos Photo: mcqueens/Bring a Trailer