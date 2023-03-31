$130K Treasure: A 682-Mile Original, Mint-Condition, Full-Option Survivor '79 Trans Am

In 1979 Pontiac sold 116,535 Trans Ams - the highest number of the iconic model ever sold in a year. Somehow, one of those many Firebirds managed to dodge road life and collected only 682 miles (1,097 kilometers) on its clock. The low mileage would put it right at the top of a very select club of original survivors.

71 photos Photo: corvettemikenewengland.com