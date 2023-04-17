2024 Buick Envista Unveiled With Wildcat EV Looks, in Showrooms This Summer From $23,495

General Motors is looking to strike gold with the first-ever 2024 Buick Envista, a relatively small SUV featuring premium quality yet a not so premium price tag. The entry-level model will start from $23,495 when it goes on sale this summer.
Production for the Envista is set to kick off next month, with customers able to choose between three different trim packages in the Preferred, Sport Touring (ST), and Avenir. The latter is meant to further expand the Avenir sub-brand across the carmaker's whole portfolio.
According to Buick, the Envista will offer SUV-like cargo space and utility despite proportions that are typically found on sedan models. It’s a bit of a strange claim, seeing as how there are plenty of other small crossovers to compare yourself with – no need to bring sedans into the picture.
“When you consider all the Envista has to offer, from its stunning design, standard technology and premium affordability, it’s going to be hard to find a better package in that area of the market,” said Buick-GMC global VP, Duncan Aldred.
Whether that will be the case remains to be seen. However, ex-sedan owners and small families might want to consider this new Buick as a genuine option for their daily commute. It will probably make a lot of people’s shortlists, especially for this price range.
Wild(cat) looks
In terms of its exterior aesthetics, the Envista takes after Buick’s stunning Wildcat EV concept from last year, featuring a whole new face for the brand, comprised of a sharp nose and a low-profile silhouette. There are also a few design cues taken from various heritage Buick models, although you’d be hard pressed to find what they are.
Generally speaking, the Envista looks quite decent. It’s not too spectacular, but neither is it disturbing in any way or from any angle. We especially like the light unit design, both at the front and the rear. The wheels are sleek, too, with all-black 18-inch rims as standard on the ST trim (19-inch ones optional) and bespoke Pearl Nickel 19-inch ones on the Avenir.
Moving on to the interior, there’s a sense of spaciousness thanks to the long windows. Meanwhile, fans of modern-looking dashboards should appreciate the Envista’s Ultrawide Infotainment Display, featuring 19 inches of combined LCD screens working in tandem. The infotainment screen alone measures 11 inches and is said to be the largest in the segment.
By the way, the flat-bottom steering wheel comes at no extra cost, which is a neat touch – much like the carmaker’s so-called QuietTuning system, helping to prevent unwanted road noise from making its way into the cabin. We should also mention the crossover’s 20.7 cu.ft of room behind the rear seat, plus the 42 total cu.ft available with the rear seats folded down. You even get a power liftgate.
All about economy
Since this isn’t a battery electric vehicle, Buick had to install an internal combustion unit that made sense for this day and age, which is why the Envista is powered by a 1.2-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, rated at 136 horsepower and 162 lb-ft (220 Nm) of torque. Should be more than decent around town, but don’t expect to be blown away by the performance. That being said, with an estimated 30 mpg (combined), most budget-conscientious owners should be quite happy.
As for safety, highlights include Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, IntelliBeam auto high-beams and a high-definition Rear Vision Camera, all standard. For the likes of Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, you’ll need to pay extra.