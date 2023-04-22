Rolls-Royce Cullinan vs Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV: Sit Down, Junior!

Land Rover may have started the whole luxury SUV trend with the original Range Rover, but nowadays, there are more such rides than ever before. Bentley has the Bentayga targeting those who are into eye-watering expensive high-riders. Their arch-rivals at Rolls-Royce launched the Cullinan in 2018, and having been fully integrated into the three-pointed star brand, Mercedes-Maybach introduced the GLS. But that's not their only proposal for the high-end crossover game. As of earlier this week, they also have a Maybach-branded EQS SUV.
It sports the typical grille up front, has a bi-tone signature, and enjoys the sought-after logos. It features high-end materials on the inside, has a pair of captain's chairs at the rear separated by a full-length console, and stuff such as the massaging function for the seats, alongside cooling and ventilation, ambient lighting, cooling compartment, champagne goblets, and the usual amount of screens are included.
Powering the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV is a dual-motor setup, with 701 pound-feet (950 Nm) of torque delivered to both axles. The combined output is rated at 649 hp (658 ps/484 kW) in Western markets and 630 hp (639 ps/470 kW) in China. The company claims it needs a respectable 4.4 seconds to 62 mph (100 kph) before tapping out at 130 mph (210 kph). There is no word on the battery pack, but it's probably the 107.8 kWh equipping the rest of the EQS SUV lineup. In between charges, it can travel up to 373 miles (600 km), the German brand estimates.
Mercedes-Maybach has yet to put a price tag on the EQS 680 SUV, but it is understood to cost in excess of $200k stateside. This would make it more expensive than the Maybach-branded GLS, which is the same car beneath the skin as the normal Benz, which in turn is almost identical to the smaller GLE. Wait a minute, does that mean that it's not a real Maybach, despite the fancy name? That's right, and neither is the Maybach S-Class, for that matter, which is the same as the regular variants. That may not mean much to the average Joe, but anyone who knows a thing or two about cars will tell you that it doesn't offer the magic carpet ride some buyers expect, even without experiencing it.
You know what luxury high-rider sports a more unique architecture? That would be the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The Goodwood company's model isn't based on a platform sourced from BMW. Instead, it has many things in common with the latest iteration Ghost and Phantom. The BMW Group, which owns Rolls-Royce, has gone the extra mile to ensure that the brand's first-ever crossover features a construction that has nothing to do with the X7 or X5. This is a Rolls, so you know that it rocks a V12. The twin-turbocharged unit has a displacement of 6.75 liters and is very punchy. The 562 hp (570 ps/419 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque enable the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just over five seconds, and a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph), higher than the one of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV.
The Cullinan looks instantly recognizable as a Rolls-Royce. It comes with the imposing grille up front, decorated by the Spirit of Ecstasy ornament, has rear suicide doors, and a great cockpit layout that is reminiscent of the company's old-timers, though without cutting back on the latest tech and safety systems. Rolls-Royce is pretty much synonymous with luxury, so we won't even delve into some of the highlights that those deep-pocketed owners get to enjoy daily.
A brand-new Rolls-Royce Cullinan is going to cost you a lot of money: almost $400k before factoring in dealer fees and destination, not to mention some options. That's almost twice the cost of a Maybach EQS SUV, which is basically future-proof thanks to its electric nature. We know we are basically comparing apples and oranges here, but if you can afford a luxury crossover, then why not settle for one that doesn’t compromise on anything? We don't know about you, but at this point, that model should be the Cullinan, otherwise, you're looking at constant mockery from petrolheads. By the way, this comes from someone who hates crossovers and would rather have a nice sedan and preferably something fun to drive on weekends than anything else.
The Bentley Bentayga doesn't feature an exclusive construction either. The Volkswagen Group gave it the versatile MLB Evo construction, which is the same one underpinning the Lamborghini Urus. It's also used on the Q7 and Q8 from Audi, the Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe, and the Volkswagen Touareg. Next time you see someone bragging about their Bentayga or Urus, you can remind them that it's a Touareg beneath the skin, though it is likely that they do not know.
