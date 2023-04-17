2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV Opens New Era for Luxury Cruisers

We knew for a good while that Mercedes-Maybach was preparing its first-ever electric vehicle, and now that car was just unveiled. Actually, make that SUV instead of car, or crossover if you will, which builds on the Benz variant of the EQS SUV, retaining its name. Thus, it's not a standalone product like the BMW XM, which sits in a different class. Then again, the Maybach GLS is the same vehicle beneath the skin as the regular GLS models, too, so that's not a surprise.
Sitting at the top of the three-pointed star's electric crossover family, the all-new Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV debuted in the 680 configuration. It packs a pair of electric motors driving both axles, which generate a combined 649 hp (658 ps/484 kW). The torque is rated at 950 Nm (701 lb-ft). It may not be polite to ask a lady her age and a luxury car how quick it is, but the manufacturer had no issue releasing the numbers: 4.4 seconds from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), and a top speed capped at 130 mph (210 kph). In China, it has only 630 hp (639 ps/470 kW) to play with.
On a full charge, Mercedes estimates the range at up to 373 miles (600 km), and while they haven't mentioned the battery size at all, it is probably the same one equipping the rest of the EQS SUV range. If that's the case, then you are looking at a 107.8 kWh pack, which sips electrons for 137 miles (220 km) in just 15 minutes at a DC station. The driving mode selector now includes the Maybach mode instead of the Comfort setting, which uses sensors mounted under the rear seats to adjust the dampers accordingly. In other words, you will want to be seated at the rear, with someone else doing the driving, to experience the maximum comfort of the car, which features the Airmatic air suspension. Other driving modes include Eco, Sport, Offroad, and Individual.
Using coffee bean shells as tanning agents, the Nappa leather has a vegetable tan. You are looking at the obvious heating, ventilation, and massaging functions. For extra luxury, you will have to check the First-Class seating package on the options list, which brings an extended console in high-gloss wood trim from the front to the rear seats. The center console can be equipped with two folding tables, a cooling compartment, and champagne goblets with silver plating. Those sitting at the rear have an 11.6-inch display each, and speaking of screens, the Maybach EQS SUV is equipped with the MBUX Hyperscreen up front, with Mercedes-Maybach start-up animations. A transverse bulkhead fixed to the body and parcel shelf make the vehicle even quieter on the go.
The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV comes to life at the Alabama factory in the United States. Pricing has yet to be announced, but it will be much more expensive than the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic, which can be ordered from $125,950 in the United States. A brand-new Mercedes-Maybach GLS is going to cost you at least $170,000, before destination, options, and dealer fees. Thus, it should safe to assume that the Maybach EQS 680 SUV will likely be a $200,000+ affair with a few extra goodies.
This being a Maybach, you know it sports some fine features, from the heated and cooled cupholders to the Air Balance Package that blows perfume into the cockpit in a unique fragrance said to have been designed especially for this vehicle. A Burmester 4D surround sound system is on deck, complete with the Dolby Atmos experience for extra clarity and depth. Scrolling through the images will reveal some fine lights mounted on the C pillars. According to the company, these are designer lamps. They were integrated into the ambient lighting system with 253 individually-controllable LEDs, and 64 individually selected colors, including the Rose Gold White and Amethyst Glow specific to Maybachs.
