This Is Not the Normal Mercedes EQS SUV, But the Ultra-Luxurious Maybach Variant

Mercedes-Maybach is taking yet another swing at the luxury crossover segment, this time with the battery-electric EQS SUV. Prototypes of the model that will be offered as an all-quiet alternative to the Maybach GLS have been spotted testing in the open for quite some time, and the latest reveals more of the exterior design.
Since it builds on the normal Mercedes EQS SUV, the Maybach variant obviously retains the overall shape and size, but it does feature some key upgrades at both ends. At the front, it will have a new grille with vertical slats, otherwise mirrored on the central intake in the front bumper, and a 3D three-pointed star badge decorating the hood.
The rear pillars will host the typical Maybach logos, and we can expect it to feature exclusive wheels. The rear bumper will be different too, and so will the diffuser by the looks of it. Also, the camouflaged central section of the tailgate suggests that we should also expect revised badging over there. Elsewhere, it will be identical to the regular EQS SUV on the outside, with emphasis on it, because the cockpit will be focused on luxury.
Mind you, our man with the cam has yet to take a clear picture of the interior, but it should mirror the eponymous concept from two years ago that previewed it. Thus, in all likelihood, it will sport individual rear seats separated by a console. Backseat passengers can also look for an entertainment system, refrigerated compartment, and probably a champagne flute holder, as well as folding tables, and the usual amount of comfort, luxury, and tech gizmos normally found in a modern-day vehicle signed by Mercedes-Maybach.
It is still unknown what will power it, but it should be a punchy assembly. Certain voices suggest that the upcoming Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV might use the same powertrain as the EQS 580 4Matic. If that is indeed the case, then it will launch with a combined 536 hp (544 ps/400 kW) produced by its dual-motor setup, and the ability to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in four and a half seconds. The total driving range of the electric crossover in this configuration is 285 miles (460 km) with the 108.4 kWh battery fully charged.
Price-wise, it will dwarf the current Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic, which carries an MSRP of $125,950 in the United States. The lesser EQS 450 4Matic starts at $107,400, and the EQS 450+ entry-level at $104,400. Another big unknown when it comes to the zero-emission Maybach EQS SUV is the unveiling date. Nonetheless, chances are it will be presented later this year, before making its way to dealers in selected markets, including the U.S., as a 2024 model.
