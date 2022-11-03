U.S.-Made Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Has Arrived in the UK With an Eye-Watering Price

Mercedes-Benz started EQS SUV production at its Tuscaloosa plant in the U.S. in August and is now ready to deliver the electric luxury SUV across the world. UK customers can order their EQS starting today, but the entry price is way above what Americans and Germans are paying.
Only two variants of the electric SUV are available to order for UK customers, the EQS 450 4Matic with up to 365 miles (587 km) of range or the EQS 580 4Matic with up to 364 miles (586 km) of range. Both feature four-wheel drive and are available in either AMG Line Premium Plus or Business Class trim.
The starting price is £129,170 OTR ($144,000 or €148,000) for the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4Matic AMG Line Premium Plus SUV. Without lesser trims on the UK market, the entry price for the EQS SUV is significantly higher than in the U.S. or Germany. In the U.S., customers can have the EQS 450+ in Premium trim, which starts at $104,400. In Germany, the most affordable EQS SUV sets you back €110,658. Nevertheless, the prices are more closely aligned when specifying similar equipment and packages.
The AMG Line Premium Plus is already a loaded trim, which more than justifies its price. It comes standard with Digital Light with Light band, Panoramic Roof, 21” alloy wheels, Nappa Leather, and Head-up Display, among other features. The more powerful EQS 580 4Matic also comes standard with the Mercedes-Benz Hyperscreen, with its three high-definition OLED displays, which is optional for the EQS 450 4Matic.
The EQS SUV is promoted as an off-road-capable EV, featuring a four-link axle at the front and multi-link rear chassis combined with Airmatic air suspension for maximum comfort. The infotainment display offers off-road information, and there’s even a digital compass in the heads-up display. When maneuvering into the parking spots or handling twisty roads, the standard rear-wheel steering with up to 10 degrees ensures improved agility and dynamics.
