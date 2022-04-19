Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Takes 7 People Around 660 Km (410 Mi) With a Full Charge

Mercedes-Benz decided that the best way to give the EQS an SUV version was to make its sedan get a station wagon version that also looked taller. That’s the best description we can provide for the EQS SUV’s style. It is also worth noting that the SUV can carry seven people along 660 kilometers (410 miles) with a full charge (WLTP numbers).
The electric SUV does that with a 122.8-kWh battery pack working at 396V. It also only gets that figure with the EQS SUV 450+ derivative, which is RWD. As soon as another motor enters the equation, the range drops to 613 km (318 mi) with the EQS SUV 450 4MATIC and EQS SUV 580 4MATIC, the more powerful of the three initial versions this vehicle will have.
While the 450+ and the 450 4MATIC have 265 kW (355 hp), the 580 4MATIC gets 400 kW (536 hp). That may make you scratch your head, considering a vehicle with two motors should be more powerful than a version with a single one in the rear axle. The noticeable difference is in torque: the 450+ gets 568 Nm (418.9 pound-feet), and the 450 4MATIC has 800 Nm (590 lb-ft). The 580 4MATIC offers 858 Nm (632.8 lb-ft).
The EQS SUV is 5.13 meters (202 inches) long, 1.96 meters (77.2 in) wide, 1.72 m (67.7 in) tall, and has a wheelbase of 3.21 m (126.4 in), shared with the electric sedan it is based on. However, the SUV is 10 cm (3.9 in) shorter, 3 cm (1.2 in) thinner, and 21 cm (8.3in ) taller than the EQS.
Mercedes-Benz did not brag about the drag coefficient of the EQS SUV. In fact, it didn’t even mention it, which shows there was no way to make it as low as it was with the sedan. We would still like to know what the company did to make it more friendly with air resistance.
Despite being slightly shorter than the EQS, the SUV can carry 565 liters (20 cubic feet) of cargo in its trunk as a seven-seater, which is quite respectable. The pictures suggest a much smaller luggage compartment but these are the official numbers, so we'll just report them. As a five-seater, the SUV can pack 645 liters (22.8 ft³).
The EQS SUV will be manufactured in the U.S., more specifically in Tuscaloosa. Mercedes-Benz promises it will get OTA (over-the-air) updates, that the front passenger will be able to watch movies on the front screen – because the company has a technology that does not distract the driver with it – and that it will be fully connected. Good news for everyone that loves technology.
