Mercedes-Benz Shows You Can Do 700 Miles With One Battery Charge, Fine Print Follows

Mercedes-Benz has put the Vision EQXX concept on the road demonstrating world-record efficiency of 8.7 kWh per 100 km (14 kWh per 100 miles). The concept traveled a total of 1,008 km (626 miles) and arrived at the destination with a 15% state of charge, enough to go some 140 km (87 miles) further.
Mercedes-Benz pulled a nice PR stunt after driving the Vision EQXX concept through Europe on public roads to demonstrate its outstanding range and efficiency. We’re not sure what exactly Mercedes-Benz demonstrates, as the concept differs a lot from the electric vehicles it sells under the EQ brand. Apart from leading aerodynamics that is impossible to replicate on a production model, the EQXX also features an experimental battery.
The road trip started at Mercedes-Benz’s plant in Sindelfingen and involved driving across the Swiss Alps and Northern Italy, to its destination of Cassis on the Côte d'Azur in Southern France. The journey started in cold weather on a rainy day and was undertaken at regular road speeds. This included prolonged fast-lane cruising at up to 140 km/h on the German autobahn and near the speed limit elsewhere.
The Vision EQXX managed to cover the 1,008 km (626 miles) in 11 hours and 32 minutes with a record-breaking efficiency of 8.7 kWh per 100 km (14 kWh per 100 miles). To put things into perspective, the Mercedes-Benz EQS needs around 30 kWh per 100 miles (18.6 kWh per 100 km), which is already a respectable figure. The journey was described by Mercedes-Benz as “the longest road trip since the invention of electric mobility” with one battery charge and included various road conditions, from highways to mountain passes.
The EQXX has a coefficient of drag Cd=0.17 which is unheard of for a road vehicle. Apart from that, it is packed with technologies aimed at increasing efficiency. Starting with the low rolling-resistance tires developed specifically for the EQXX by Bridgestone and going through to the special materials used to build the vehicle, all are hard to replicate on a production vehicle, although that might change in the future.
The electric drive unit boasts a 95% efficiency from the battery to the wheels, which is also impressive. This complements the special battery that offers an energy density of almost 400 Wh per liter. Mercedes-Benz says it is 50% smaller and 30% lighter than the one used in the EQS flagship for roughly the same capacity.
