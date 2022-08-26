Mercedes-Benz Kicks Off Production for the New EQS SUV at Its Tuscaloosa Plant

“Emotion and intelligence” are two of the brand values that Mercedes-Benz EQ adheres to. With its new electric models, the Stuttgart automaker aims to combine modern design and daily usability with top safety features while keeping the thrill of driving alive.
Eight new models of all-electric vehicles were produced at seven sites on three continents. And it has to be done this year. That’s the global initiative for Mercedes-Benz. With such ambitious goals and a market that’s continuously evolving, starting production for the all-electric EQS SUV is a step in the right direction for the three-pointed star brand.
“With the new EQS SUV joining our production portfolio of all-electric Mercedes-EQ models, we reached another important milestone in our strategy to go all electric by the end of the decade – wherever market conditions allow,” said Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Production and Supply Chain.
As the first all-electric large luxury SUV from Mercedes, the EQS SUV can fit up to seven people who are looking to enjoy a quiet ride. Inside, the MBUX Hyperscreen makes use of artificial intelligence to become “the brain of the car,” adapting to the user to create a personalized and intuitive experience.
By stretching the entire length of the dashboard, this new multimedia system is as immersive as it gets.
The battery for the EQS SUV uses the same modular architecture as the EQS and EQE Sedans. The brand says the all-electric EQS SUV will be produced exclusively at its North American passenger vehicle plant, with the EQE SUV joining production on site later this year.
In line with the global industry trend, carbon neutrality is a major goal for Mercedes-Benz – one that the brand is well on its way to achieving. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that, as of this year, the carmaker’s US production sites are CO2 neutral, along with its worldwide passenger car and van plants, according to the brand.
Moreover, Mercedes wants the Bibb County battery site (opened in March, which will supply batteries for the EQS SUV) to use fully-renewable energy starting in 2024. It won't be a surprise if the brand reaches that goal even sooner.
