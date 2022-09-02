2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Granted U.S. Entry, Pricing and Specifications Announced

Mercedes-Benz has put a price tag on the EQS SUV for the United States, announcing the specifications at the same time.
Set to arrive at dealers nationwide this fall, straight from the Tuscaloosa facility, in Alabama, where it is being put together, the brand’s biggest and most luxurious electric high-rider will be offered with three powertrain options, each one in as many trim levels.
The lineup will include the 450+, 450 4Matic, and 580 4Matic, in the Premium, Exclusive, and Pinnacle configurations, with pricing starting at $104,400 for the entry-level, excluding the $1,150 destination and delivery charge, $108,650 for the mid-range, and $110,650 for the top-of-the-line specification when had with the base powertrain, namely the 450+.
This one uses a rear-mounted electric motor making 355 hp and 419 lb-ft (568 Nm) of torque, offering an EPA-estimated range of 305 miles (491 km). Mercedes hasn’t said how much the 450 4Matic model has on tap, but it likely has an identical output and thrust to the entry-level, and it can travel up to 285 miles (459 km) on a full charge. Finally, the 580 4Matic comes with 536 hp and 633 lb-ft (858 Nm) and a 285-mile (-459-km) autonomy.
Choosing the Premium version of the EQS SUV will get you 20-inch wheels (21-inch on the 580), Parking Package with Surround View, rear-wheel steering, Driver Assistance Package, and panoramic sunroof. The leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, Burmester audio, and 64-color ambient lighting are standard too.
The Exclusive gets all of the above and adds the three-pointed star logo projectors, Air Balance Package, head-up display, quick-heating front seats with massaging function, MBUX Interior Assistant Front, four-zone climate control, and Air Balance Package. The range-topping Pinnacle adds the comfort rear headrests, Executive Second-Row Seating with armrest and wireless charging pad, and MBUX rear tablet.
