Mercedes-Benz Puts a Price Tag on the U.S.-Made EQS SUV in Its Home Country

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is now officially on sale in Germany in three versions, the 450+, 450 4Matic, and 580 4Matic, with deliveries kicking off in December across Europe.
Made at the Tuscaloosa facility in the United States, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV kicks off at €110,658.10 (equaling to $112,758 at the current exchange rates) for the 450+, €114,446.10 ($116,618) for the 450 4Matic, and €135,291.10 ($137,859) for the 580 4Matic.
The most affordable version is offered with rear-wheel drive and uses a single motor rated at 360 ps (355 hp / 265 kW) and 568 Nm (419 lb-ft) of torque. The range-topping variant, on the other hand, has all-wheel drive and a combined output and torque rated at 544 ps (536 hp / 400 kW) and 858 Nm (633 lb-ft). Both of them support 200 kW fast charging, taking 31 minutes to be juiced up from 10 to 80% according to the official spec sheet, and have a standard 9.6 kW onboard charger.
Besides the three flavors of the battery-electric luxury crossover, it can also be had in as many model types. Here, the German car firm mentions the Standard exterior and Electric Art Line interior, Electric Art exterior and Electric Art interior, and AMG Line exterior, and AMG Line interior. On top of these, the third row of seats is available as an option, setting buyers back another €1,904 ($1,940).
A whole bunch of packages can be specified as well, including the Advanced, Advanced Plus, Premium, Premium Plus, and Business Class. Speaking of options, the 2023 EQS SUV is also available with a few extras, starting with the different grille (€392.70/$400), rear side airbags (€452.20/$461), and Energizing Air Control Plus (€535.50/$546), and ending with the Trailer Maneuvering Assist (€416.50/$424), MBUX Augmented Reality Head-up Display (€1,082.90/$1,103), and MBUX Interior Assistant (€642.60/$655), Mercedes says.
The most affordable version is offered with rear-wheel drive and uses a single motor rated at 360 ps (355 hp / 265 kW) and 568 Nm (419 lb-ft) of torque. The range-topping variant, on the other hand, has all-wheel drive and a combined output and torque rated at 544 ps (536 hp / 400 kW) and 858 Nm (633 lb-ft). Both of them support 200 kW fast charging, taking 31 minutes to be juiced up from 10 to 80% according to the official spec sheet, and have a standard 9.6 kW onboard charger.
Besides the three flavors of the battery-electric luxury crossover, it can also be had in as many model types. Here, the German car firm mentions the Standard exterior and Electric Art Line interior, Electric Art exterior and Electric Art interior, and AMG Line exterior, and AMG Line interior. On top of these, the third row of seats is available as an option, setting buyers back another €1,904 ($1,940).
A whole bunch of packages can be specified as well, including the Advanced, Advanced Plus, Premium, Premium Plus, and Business Class. Speaking of options, the 2023 EQS SUV is also available with a few extras, starting with the different grille (€392.70/$400), rear side airbags (€452.20/$461), and Energizing Air Control Plus (€535.50/$546), and ending with the Trailer Maneuvering Assist (€416.50/$424), MBUX Augmented Reality Head-up Display (€1,082.90/$1,103), and MBUX Interior Assistant (€642.60/$655), Mercedes says.