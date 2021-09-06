Live Pics: Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV Concept Is All-Electric Decadence at IAA 2021

1 Mercedes-Maybach Concept EQS Shows the Lack of Imagination in Mercedes Branding

Maybach failed spectacularly due to little differentiation over the Sonderklasse. The Daimler AG-owned automaker is venturing into the ultra-luxury segment once again with Mercedes-Maybach, and the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV Concept seems like a flop in the making. 14 photos SUV will certainly appeal to them because it’s garish and pointless.



Design is obviously subjective, but what kind of person would glance over this concept and think: “Yes! I don’t want the all-electric Bentley or Rolls because this is the more tasteful utility vehicle.” I certainly wouldn’t, and I wouldn’t pick the Maybach EQS SUV for its WLTP driving range either.



Based on the EVA2 platform of the EQS, this atrocity isn’t slippery or light enough to match the WLTP-rated figures of the



Expected to arrive in showrooms in late 2023, one year after the Mercedes-only EQS SUV, the Maybach seats up to four people although it’s competing against full-size leviathans with three-row seating. Speaking of which, both Cadillac and Lincoln will electrify the Escalade and Navigator.



