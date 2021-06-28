Arctic Trucks Maybach G-Class 6x6 Rendering Makes Polar Exploration Very Stylish

Exploring the Arctic region and Antarctica is tremendously difficult. For starters, you’d need to overland some of the most difficult environments on this blue planet we call Earth. And secondly, few vehicles are capable of sustaining the bone-chilling temperatures for days and days on end.
The Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet isn’t a polar expedition vehicle by any stretch of the imagination, but pixel artist Abimelec Arellano couldn’t resist the temptation of imagining the ultra-luxury Geländewagen for sub-zero driving off the beaten path. Converted to six-wheel drive just for the hell of it, the gentle giant rocks gargantuan snow tires from Finland's Nokian.
Hakkapeliitta is how this model is called, and each steamroller weighs in at a whopping 70 kilograms (154 pounds). Developed in collaboration with Arctic Trucks, the rubber shoes feature 172 stud holes, a tread depth of 18 millimeters, as well as a sharp V tread pattern for clearing slush and snow.
Painted in blue and topped by auxiliary lights at the front and back of the roof, the open-top design study is a proper Maybach on the inside. Be warned, however, that seating one’s backside on creamy leather upholstery in very cold weather is an experience that few people would like to repeat.
Inspired by the G 550 4x4 Squared and the G 63 AMG 6x6 sport utility truck, the G 650 Landaulet came from the factory with portal axles. Concept artist Abimelec Arellano understandably added a third portal axle as part of the six-wheel-drive makeover, which is exactly what you want to overcome giant ice formations and other whatnots on the route to either pole.
After a short hiatus, the Stuttgart-based automaker will revive the G 550 4x4 Squared next year after with a significant change over the original. More to the point, the adoption of independent front suspension means that Mercedes will gift the all-new model with a portal axle only for the rear wheels.
