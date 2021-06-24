Mercedes-Maybach Reinvents Extravagant Travel, Comes with Silver Champagne Cups

Timeless elegance is reflected not just by the car you choose to drive, but also in the way you choose to travel, from the accessories for your car to the gear. For true connoisseurs, road trips can only be done in grand style, because leisure equals luxury.
When you look at a Mercedes-Maybach, whether it’s the S-Class or the GLS SUV, you know that what you have in front of you is true luxury. And when you drive one, you understand what real freedom means – carefree experiences and pleasure for all your senses. This is thanks to the brand’s exquisite attention to details, including an extensive range of travel accessories and personal gear, including a Maybach lambskin jacket, sunglasses and a document bag.
And that’s not all. For the ultimate luxurious summer trip, Maybach has partnered with another high-end brand that reflects sophistication in handcrafted silver tableware and unique, restored sailing yachts - Robbe & Berking.
Imagine setting off on a long road trip. You already know you can count on the comfortable seats, ambient lighting and air-conditioning of the Mercedes-Maybach, to feel comfortable. But there are also 2 silver champagne goblets waiting in the center console, silver-plated tumblers for water and long-drinks, a bar trolley that beautifully displays bottles and utensils, and a refrigerated compartment in the back, to keep drinks and snacks cool. These are some of the Robbe & Berking creations that turn even the longest journeys into pleasurable experiences.
Add to that the best sound performance - the Mercedes-Benz Bluetooth headphones create a 3D sound effect and block background noise, while ensuring maximum comfort for your ears. Display your choice of multimedia on one of the 2 screens in the rear, set your sound preferences by the push of a button on the right ear cup, and just immerse yourself in the pleasure of sound.
Still need more? Don’t limit yourself to just driving. “Take to the ship”, as the writer says, and continue your summer extravaganza on a Robbe & Berking wooden yacht. Just like the Mercedes-Maybach cars, each of their boats is a masterpiece, except that they are restored or rebuilt to bring classic designs to our time, with only the most refined features.
