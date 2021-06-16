2022 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Revealed With 6.0-Liter V12, Makes 603 Luxury Ponies

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class, aka the “Sonderklasse” (German for special class), arrived last year as the highly advanced, comfortable, and ultra-technologized W223 seventh generation. Then, it was only logical for the German automaker to also present the pinnacle of S-Class luxury in the form of the all-new Mercedes-Maybach version.
Interestingly, Mercedes-Benz didn’t waste too much time in presenting the “most affordable” version of the flagship family, the Maybach S 580 4Matic, which goes for no less than $184,900 in the United States. For some, the damage wasn’t that high since many probably expected the version to arrive around the $200k mark.
But it’s also not the absolute pinnacle of luxury because this Maybach doesn’t have a V12 engine under the hood. Instead, the customers had to make do with a 4.0-liter V8, a couple of turbochargers, and a 48-volt mild hybrid system. That was enough to grant some 496 horsepower and 516 pound-feet (700 Nm) of torque, which should be enough for most... save for a limousine with a curb weight of 2,290 kg (over 5,048 lbs.).
Fortunately, after a few additional months of waiting, Mercedes-Benz has also taken the trouble to present the first details and pictures with the real flagship in European specification, the V12-toting Maybach S 680. No pricing or availability details have been revealed just yet, but we do know all about the juicy technical specifications.
As such, the new Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4Matic naturally comes with all-wheel drive, a 6.0-liter V12 under the hood, and a nine-speed automatic transmission to deliver all the power (612 ps / 603 hp, which is actually less than in the U.S.). The larger engine has to move no less than 2,350 kg (5,181 lbs., curb weight) but it’s a bit more adept at doing so with a sprint time of 4.5 seconds (down from 4.8s) to 62 mph (100 kph).
Both the S 580 and new S 680 have the same maximum speed of 250 kph (155 mph), but we’re pretty sure the rear-seat occupants won’t ask for more when traveling on the non-restricted sections of the German Autobahn.
