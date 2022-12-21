Luxurious Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV Scooped As All-Quiet Champagne Flute-Holder on Wheels

The Mercedes EQS is about to tap into its luxurious side with the upcoming Maybach version. As a matter of fact, it has already tasted this segment, as prototypes have been spotted in the open for a few months now.
Scooped driving in the cold close to the Arctic Circle in Scandinavia, the latest wore less camouflage compared to our previous sightings, suggesting that it won’t be long until the grand unveiling.
On the outside, the visual changes will revolve around the front bumper and grille, both of which will be new. The former will have a different central air intake, and less pronounced apron, and the latter should be similar to that of the concept that previewed it last year. At the rear, it will have a different diffuser compared to the normal variants of the EQS SUV, and the tailgate, just like the front hood, and wheels will be decorated by the typical Maybach emblems. Two-tone paintwork should round off the makeover.
Even though our spy photographers couldn’t get close enough to this prototype to snap a few images of the interior, you can bet your bottom dollar on numerous high-end materials. Expect fine leather upholstery, and perhaps some metal/wood trim, as well additional stuff that will further set it apart from the rest of the range. Here, we might be looking at individual rear seats separated by a console, folding tables, rear-seat entertainment system, and likely champagne cooler and flutes, because this is a Maybach after all, and Maybachs are all about elevating the luxury feel on the go.
It is hard to tell what will power the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV at this point, but whatever the brand decides to go for, it will be punchy. In the current EQS 580 4Matic SUV, you are looking at dual motors with a combined output of 536 hp (544 ps / 400 kW), for a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 4.5 seconds. The 450 4Matic variant completes the acceleration in 5.8 seconds, with its 355 hp (360 ps / 265 kW) combined, and the 450+ in 6.5 seconds, aided by its 355 hp (360 ps / 265 kW).
You should expect a six-digit price tag, considering that the current range-topper of the series has an MSRP of $125,950. The mid-range can be had from $107,400, and the entry-level from $104,400. These prices exclude destination, handling, dealer fees, and options, and are for the latest model year trim levels offered in the United States.
The grand unveiling of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV is probably a few months away, as it should be shown sometime next year. If it makes its way to our market, and we don’t see why it wouldn’t, then it will probably be a 2024 model.
