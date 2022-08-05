2023 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV Spied for the First Time, Calls for Help

Mercedes-Maybach, the luxury division of the German conglomerate, is working on a version of the EQS SUV. The engineering team has just begun its work when testing is concerned, and we already have the first set of spy shots of the vehicle, which was previewed at the 2021 IAA Mobility Show in Munich, Germany.
Unlike production cars made by Mercedes-Maybach, this prototype does not come with the wheels that you have come to expect from this brand. There are also no specific badges or trim elements on the exterior of the body. Despite this, the Mercedes EQS SUV was already unveiled a few months ago, so this is not another variant of it, but something that is different.
If you take a close look at the photos in the gallery of this article, you will notice that there is a heavily camouflaged front grille, which is continued in the lower part of the front bumper. You can see the grille below the license plate, as well. Just like in other Mercedes-Maybach vehicles, the front grille comes with vertical struts, and their number is higher than what can be found on the EQS SUV.
The all-electric SUV is expected to be completed next year, and its reveal might take place by the end of 2023. It is just a part of the future electric effort of the Mercedes-Maybach brand, which will get more and more EVs in its lineup as time goes on.
The example in question was being tested all alone on public roads, possibly for the first time, but it got two friends from HQ minutes after the cameras started snapping it. Expect to see the finished product with more chrome elements, different wheels, and other distinctive ornaments to make it a Mercedes-Maybach, not to mention a different interior.
At this point, it is unclear whether it will get a different specification from the powertrain perspective, but do not expect too many changes in that area, though. Most likely, it will get the biggest battery as standard to ensure the highest possible range.
If you take a close look at the photos in the gallery of this article, you will notice that there is a heavily camouflaged front grille, which is continued in the lower part of the front bumper. You can see the grille below the license plate, as well. Just like in other Mercedes-Maybach vehicles, the front grille comes with vertical struts, and their number is higher than what can be found on the EQS SUV.
The all-electric SUV is expected to be completed next year, and its reveal might take place by the end of 2023. It is just a part of the future electric effort of the Mercedes-Maybach brand, which will get more and more EVs in its lineup as time goes on.
The example in question was being tested all alone on public roads, possibly for the first time, but it got two friends from HQ minutes after the cameras started snapping it. Expect to see the finished product with more chrome elements, different wheels, and other distinctive ornaments to make it a Mercedes-Maybach, not to mention a different interior.
At this point, it is unclear whether it will get a different specification from the powertrain perspective, but do not expect too many changes in that area, though. Most likely, it will get the biggest battery as standard to ensure the highest possible range.