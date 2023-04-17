autoevolution
 

This LEGO Ideas Shrimping Boat Is Highly Detailed and Made to Fit Inside a LEGO City

• By:
Each LEGO set is remarkable in its own right, often making for a great display piece, even by itself, that enthusiasts can enjoy building. But where things start to get genuinely fascinating is when people start innovating and coming up with their own designs, sometimes ending up creating entire cities.
LEGO Ideas Small Shrimping Boat 11 photos
Photo: LEGO Ideas / Adwind
LEGO Ideas Small Shrimping BoatLEGO Ideas Small Shrimping BoatLEGO Ideas Small Shrimping BoatLEGO Ideas Small Shrimping BoatLEGO Ideas Small Shrimping BoatLEGO Ideas Small Shrimping BoatLEGO Ideas Small Shrimping BoatLEGO Ideas Small Shrimping BoatLEGO Ideas Small Shrimping BoatLEGO Ideas Small Shrimping Boat
This small shrimping boat uploaded to the LEGO Ideas website on February 10 by the user Adwind perfectly fits into that category. It's creative, bringing a breath of fresh air among so many LEGO builds focused on cars. But more importantly, it is a fantastic example of an MOC (My Own Creation) build and would bring a LEGO city to life, adding a touch of flair and realism.

And it's just the right size for the job, as it's built on a minifigure scale. But despite its modest dimensions, this build is packed with features, something that can be easily guessed from the frankly surprising number of pieces. 1,196 bricks make up this boat, which is highly unusual for a build meant to fit inside LEGO city.

Speaking of minifigures, three of them are present in this build, with the boat being named Anna after one of them. This is worth mentioning because the creator also wrote a short story for this build, making it pop out around so many others on the Ideas website. The other minifigures are Anna's uncle and their dog, an unusual crew for this shrimping boat.

But it's the details and realism of the boat itself where this set really shines, as it is surprisingly high-fidelity. And because form should follow function, this shrimping boat offers plenty, such as the realistic-looking outriggers, which even have a mechanism that unfolds them, just like a real boat would. There's even a net integrated into the set that can be mounted onto one of the outriggers, making the LEGO ship look as if it's really out on the open waters looking for its next catch.

And it seems the crew of this boat got lucky and did find some shrimp, which can be admired on the carefully curated deck. This is where some small yet essential details have been integrated, like a small working table and even the fish hold, making this build look a lot more accurate than it has any business doing, considering its size. And when the ship is sailing into position, the minifigures can find shelter in the helm station, which is just as detailed as the rest of this set.

This set is well-designed, featuring many details that make it fascinating. On top of that, it can fit into a larger build or be displayed on its own, thanks to a wooden stand, making it versatile. Considering how much passion went into this build and the fact that it's close to hitting the 10,000 votes approval milestone, it's worth showing some support.
If you liked the article, please follow us:  Google News icon Google News Youtube Instagram Twitter
Lego LEGO Ideas lego vehicle lego boat lego shrimping boat
About the author: Bogdan Bebeselea
Bogdan Bebeselea profile photo

As a kid, Bogdan grew up handing his dad the tools needed to work on his old Citroen and asking one too many questions about everything happening inside the engine bay. Naturally, this upbringing led Bogdan to become an engineer, but thanks to Top Gear, The Fast and the Furious series, and racing video games, a passion for automotive entertainment was ignited.
Full profile

 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories