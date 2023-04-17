This LEGO Ideas Shrimping Boat Is Highly Detailed and Made to Fit Inside a LEGO City

Each LEGO set is remarkable in its own right, often making for a great display piece, even by itself, that enthusiasts can enjoy building. But where things start to get genuinely fascinating is when people start innovating and coming up with their own designs, sometimes ending up creating entire cities.
This small shrimping boat uploaded to the LEGO Ideas website on February 10 by the user Adwind perfectly fits into that category. It's creative, bringing a breath of fresh air among so many LEGO builds focused on cars. But more importantly, it is a fantastic example of an MOC (My Own Creation) build and would bring a LEGO city to life, adding a touch of flair and realism.
And it's just the right size for the job, as it's built on a minifigure scale. But despite its modest dimensions, this build is packed with features, something that can be easily guessed from the frankly surprising number of pieces. 1,196 bricks make up this boat, which is highly unusual for a build meant to fit inside LEGO city.
Speaking of minifigures, three of them are present in this build, with the boat being named Anna after one of them. This is worth mentioning because the creator also wrote a short story for this build, making it pop out around so many others on the Ideas website. The other minifigures are Anna's uncle and their dog, an unusual crew for this shrimping boat.
But it's the details and realism of the boat itself where this set really shines, as it is surprisingly high-fidelity. And because form should follow function, this shrimping boat offers plenty, such as the realistic-looking outriggers, which even have a mechanism that unfolds them, just like a real boat would. There's even a net integrated into the set that can be mounted onto one of the outriggers, making the LEGO ship look as if it's really out on the open waters looking for its next catch.
And it seems the crew of this boat got lucky and did find some shrimp, which can be admired on the carefully curated deck. This is where some small yet essential details have been integrated, like a small working table and even the fish hold, making this build look a lot more accurate than it has any business doing, considering its size. And when the ship is sailing into position, the minifigures can find shelter in the helm station, which is just as detailed as the rest of this set.
This set is well-designed, featuring many details that make it fascinating. On top of that, it can fit into a larger build or be displayed on its own, thanks to a wooden stand, making it versatile. Considering how much passion went into this build and the fact that it's close to hitting the 10,000 votes approval milestone, it's worth showing some support.
