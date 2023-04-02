LEGO Ideas Tugboat Will Let You Live Your Sea Dog Dreams

When it comes to LEGO builds, fans are spoiled for choice, with endless options to choose from. Even petrolheads have many cars they can enjoy, ranging from small Speed Champions sets to mammoth collector builds like the Lamborghini Sian or the Bugatti Chiron.
But LEGO never really paid too much attention to waterborne means of transportation, apart from the gigantic set that brings to life the world-famous Titanic. As such, a creator on the LEGO Ideas website took it upon himself to change that and came up with an amazing Tugboat set filled with details.
The tugboat, envisioned by Konjara, spans 23 in. (58 cm) in length and 11 in. (28 cm) in width, meaning it can be an amazing display piece for any marine enthusiast. And it is likely a joy to build, as many different techniques are required to put together such a set, meaning the 2,900 bricks could provide many hours of fun for the entire family.
There is even a backstory to make LEGO enthusiasts fall in love with this old tugboat, which can be seen and displayed in drydock, receiving much-needed maintenance and retrofit after a life on the water. It sits on sand, propped up on some wooden supports, and it is getting a new paint job from a LEGO minifigure propped up on a ladder.
But that’s just what can be immediately seen in its basic display form. If an enthusiast were to dig a bit deeper, they would find a few more features sprinkled around the boat. One such example is that some of the panels can be lifted off the tugboat, revealing more than a few nice details.
Starting at the front, the boat’s owner called Bob can be seen at the helm, next to all the equipment that’s supposed to be present, like engine gauges, a radar screen, and a radio. Alternatively, Bob can be placed in the engine compartment, working on the tugboat’s yellow beating heart, which also looks quite detailed.
But this bricky boat has more to offer, like a fully equipped kitchen, which even has the most necessary bit of gear for a sailor, the coffee maker. There’s also a radar mast in sight, along with a lifeboat, and this rugged old tugboat is even flying a flag.
Right behind the kitchen lies the living room, or lounge. This area has also received a lot of love and attention, as it is heavily decorated. There’s plenty of seating, a desk, ceiling lights, and even a cat. All the while, the walls are adorned by flowers and even what looks like a painting of the tugboat itself. It would not be a stretch to say that it's more detailed than most official LEGO sets.
And what’s best about this set is that the more you look through the pictures, the more details you can observe, like the wood finishing on the inside or the tires hanging on the side, serving as cheap shock absorbers. Even the Minifigures can all switch places and be displayed in a myriad of ways, doing various jobs around the tugboat, with the cat carefully overseeing each scenario.
Overall, this set is packed to the brim with nice details and clearly shows that a lot of love and attention went into designing it. With that in mind, it is definitely worth showing some support, as it’s making great progress toward reaching the 10k milestone and getting a shot at becoming a real set.
The tugboat, envisioned by Konjara, spans 23 in. (58 cm) in length and 11 in. (28 cm) in width, meaning it can be an amazing display piece for any marine enthusiast. And it is likely a joy to build, as many different techniques are required to put together such a set, meaning the 2,900 bricks could provide many hours of fun for the entire family.
There is even a backstory to make LEGO enthusiasts fall in love with this old tugboat, which can be seen and displayed in drydock, receiving much-needed maintenance and retrofit after a life on the water. It sits on sand, propped up on some wooden supports, and it is getting a new paint job from a LEGO minifigure propped up on a ladder.
But that’s just what can be immediately seen in its basic display form. If an enthusiast were to dig a bit deeper, they would find a few more features sprinkled around the boat. One such example is that some of the panels can be lifted off the tugboat, revealing more than a few nice details.
Starting at the front, the boat’s owner called Bob can be seen at the helm, next to all the equipment that’s supposed to be present, like engine gauges, a radar screen, and a radio. Alternatively, Bob can be placed in the engine compartment, working on the tugboat’s yellow beating heart, which also looks quite detailed.
But this bricky boat has more to offer, like a fully equipped kitchen, which even has the most necessary bit of gear for a sailor, the coffee maker. There’s also a radar mast in sight, along with a lifeboat, and this rugged old tugboat is even flying a flag.
Right behind the kitchen lies the living room, or lounge. This area has also received a lot of love and attention, as it is heavily decorated. There’s plenty of seating, a desk, ceiling lights, and even a cat. All the while, the walls are adorned by flowers and even what looks like a painting of the tugboat itself. It would not be a stretch to say that it's more detailed than most official LEGO sets.
And what’s best about this set is that the more you look through the pictures, the more details you can observe, like the wood finishing on the inside or the tires hanging on the side, serving as cheap shock absorbers. Even the Minifigures can all switch places and be displayed in a myriad of ways, doing various jobs around the tugboat, with the cat carefully overseeing each scenario.
Overall, this set is packed to the brim with nice details and clearly shows that a lot of love and attention went into designing it. With that in mind, it is definitely worth showing some support, as it’s making great progress toward reaching the 10k milestone and getting a shot at becoming a real set.