This LEGO Ideas Airport Is a Fan-Made Build That Looks Just Like a Real One

There are many LEGO aircraft and even rockets. But not many airports, or at least big ones. Where would the minifigures check in, get their boarding pass, a coffee, and shop for their friends abroad? Well, it is time to present you with this not only amazing but highly detailed LEGO airport.
This build was made in collaboration between Bricky_Brick and Brickester. These people are well known within LEGO Ideas, with plenty of fan-made sets with thousands of pieces.
It has just been posted on March 29, 2023, and has already managed to gather over 600 supporters. The inspiration for this project came from many airports that they visited. Most notably Barajas Airport in Madrid.
And when I say that this LEGO airport has it all, it truly does. And it is also a large build, one of the largest fan-made sets that I've ever seen. It comes with 10 minifigures and 2,994 pieces. With such a huge number of bricks, we can expect it to be priced at around $400 (400 EUR on the Lego site).
The builders have adjusted this set to be compatible with the LEGO City builds. Besides having tons of pieces, it also has a working elevator in the control tower and a baggage claim belt that is mechanically operated.
Inside the airport, we find different areas similar to real-life ones. Just like in reality, the minifigures can access the interior through sliding doors right into the main hall. From here, there are many choices, such as security control, the conveyor belt, or going to the toilet.
Buying something for the most beloved friends could not be easier. The minifigures can take the staircase or the elevator and arrive on the second floor. Here, they can access the duty-free area, charge their phone, or just relax before taking off (unless they are afraid of flying).
Once they are ready to board, the minifigures go through the boarding tunnel and right into the aircraft. A few cars are also present around the plane. One carries all the baggage to the plane, another one carries the necessary fuel, and a few others with boarding stairs.
In order to become a real set, it needs to pass the 10,000 supporters milestone. After that, a LEGO expert will review the build and give the final answer. It might take some time to gather those supporters and even more time until we might see it in the shop.
Anyone can support this build, and it surely deserves to. This can be done by clicking on the support button on the LEGO Ideas website. There is even a comment and feedback section where you can give your opinion and perhaps improve the final model. We hope to see it on the shelves in the near future.
It has just been posted on March 29, 2023, and has already managed to gather over 600 supporters. The inspiration for this project came from many airports that they visited. Most notably Barajas Airport in Madrid.
And when I say that this LEGO airport has it all, it truly does. And it is also a large build, one of the largest fan-made sets that I've ever seen. It comes with 10 minifigures and 2,994 pieces. With such a huge number of bricks, we can expect it to be priced at around $400 (400 EUR on the Lego site).
The builders have adjusted this set to be compatible with the LEGO City builds. Besides having tons of pieces, it also has a working elevator in the control tower and a baggage claim belt that is mechanically operated.
Inside the airport, we find different areas similar to real-life ones. Just like in reality, the minifigures can access the interior through sliding doors right into the main hall. From here, there are many choices, such as security control, the conveyor belt, or going to the toilet.
Buying something for the most beloved friends could not be easier. The minifigures can take the staircase or the elevator and arrive on the second floor. Here, they can access the duty-free area, charge their phone, or just relax before taking off (unless they are afraid of flying).
Once they are ready to board, the minifigures go through the boarding tunnel and right into the aircraft. A few cars are also present around the plane. One carries all the baggage to the plane, another one carries the necessary fuel, and a few others with boarding stairs.
In order to become a real set, it needs to pass the 10,000 supporters milestone. After that, a LEGO expert will review the build and give the final answer. It might take some time to gather those supporters and even more time until we might see it in the shop.
Anyone can support this build, and it surely deserves to. This can be done by clicking on the support button on the LEGO Ideas website. There is even a comment and feedback section where you can give your opinion and perhaps improve the final model. We hope to see it on the shelves in the near future.