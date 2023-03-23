Build Your Dream Car Brick by Brick in the Upcoming Lego 2K Drive Open-World Video Game

No matter how old you are, Legos are always fun to play with, enabling you to unleash your creative power brick by brick. What do you get when you combine Legos, racing, and video games? The new Lego 2K Drive, a massive open-world driving adventure set in Bricklandia. Lego just revealed a trailer for the game, along with information about what sort of content you can expect. Let’s take a look!
As an avid gamer and a Lego enthusiast, I jumped at the opportunity to cover this upcoming game. Lego 2K Drive is developed by Visual Concepts, a studio renowned for the annual licensed WWE and NBA sports games and a subsidiary of 2K Games. Lego and 2K have signed a multi-year partnership to develop AAA Lego games, with Lego 2K Drive being the first.
Open-world games always excite me – there’s something about the possibility of exploring a virtual world and interacting without being bound that appeals to many people. There are other open-world racing games, like Need for Speed, The Crew, and the Forza Horizon series. Lego 2K Drive is similar in this regard, but it seems to take a kart racing genre approach.
Just like in the Forza Horizon series, there will be multiple unique biomes within Bricklandia, where the play competes against a series of rivals. There’s a clear goal: win the coveted Sky Cup Trophy. Along the way, there are plenty of opportunities to do other things, such as play minigames, go for challenges, search for collectibles, or destroy things.
What’s the best thing about Legos? They enable you to customize anything any way you want to. Well, this is precisely the concept that was integrated into this racing video game. There are more than a thousand Lego pieces that you can use to build a vehicle to your preferred taste, along with a vast range of color designs, stickers, and more.
The Lego 2K Drive game seems inspired by the '80s arcade racing genre, but blended with an open-world design. Handling is very accessible, with significant emphasis placed on drifting. All you have to do is tap the brake, the rear slides off, and you can drift away all you like. What will be enjoyable is to simply break stuff, anything that comes your way, such as trees, fences, and various other objects.
off-road, and water. Luckily, you won’t have to switch manually, as the game instantly transforms your ride into the appropriate vehicle if you’re approaching a different kind of surface. The fact that the developers aren’t factoring in realism (after all, it’s a Lego game) makes this title seriously fun.
The sky’s the limit regarding what type of content the developers can add to the game. We already got a glimpse of it from the trailer, and we know you’ll encounter robots, aliens, zombies, animals, skeletons, and more. It seems like it will be a chaotically fun experience, and I can’t wait to try it out for myself.
But is it truly fun if you can’t share your experience? Luckily, this game offers co-op and thrilling competitive multiplayer to enjoy with others. You can play with family and friends locally in two-person split-screen or go online and head-to-head against racers of similar skill levels. I’m happy to see that split-screen multiplayer will be integrated, as some developers seem to have forgotten about the joy of playing multiplayer locally.
PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Then, there’s the Awesome Edition for $99.99/£84.99/€99.99, which offers an additional vehicle, vehicle flair, and an in-game Lego minifigure, as well as a Year 1 Drive Pass. With it, you’ll have access to an upcoming new biome and four individual post-launch seasons of Drive Pass content, including new vehicles and themes.
The top-of-the-line version is the Awesome Rivals Edition, which provides all the above, only with additional new vehicles and in-game minifigures. You’ll have to empty $119.99/£99.99/€119.99 out of your bank account for this edition.
Lego 2K Drive Standard Edition will be released worldwide on May 19, 2023 – on PC, you can purchase it via Steam and the Epic Games Store. If you go for an upgraded edition of the game, you’ll have digital access starting May 16.
PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Then, there’s the Awesome Edition for $99.99/£84.99/€99.99, which offers an additional vehicle, vehicle flair, and an in-game Lego minifigure, as well as a Year 1 Drive Pass. With it, you’ll have access to an upcoming new biome and four individual post-launch seasons of Drive Pass content, including new vehicles and themes.
The top-of-the-line version is the Awesome Rivals Edition, which provides all the above, only with additional new vehicles and in-game minifigures. You’ll have to empty $119.99/£99.99/€119.99 out of your bank account for this edition.
Lego 2K Drive Standard Edition will be released worldwide on May 19, 2023 – on PC, you can purchase it via Steam and the Epic Games Store. If you go for an upgraded edition of the game, you’ll have digital access starting May 16.