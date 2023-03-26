This LEGO Ideas Hyundai N Vision 74 Is Where Plastic Bricks Meet Eco-Friendly Mobility

There are plenty of LEGO sets worth building, but for truly exciting projects, it is the Ideas website that always delivers. One such cool build is the Hyundai N Vision 74, where plastic bricks meet eco-friendly propulsion in a weirdly juxtaposed marriage.
Weird is the day when the words "Hyundai" and "cool" find themselves in the same sentence, but this time, it is for a good reason. The brand is most known for making responsible and affordable grocery getters, not exactly the kind of vehicles that deserve to be immortalized in bricky goodness.
But this time things are different, as Hyundai finds itself at the forefront of making electric propulsion interesting with its hydrogen fuel cell-based N Vision 74. The car does not only look spectacular but is also supposed to pack a mean punch, with 670 hp (680 ps) and 664 lb. ft. (900 Nm) of torque.
That power comes courtesy of dual electric motors mounted on the rear axle, each driving one of the wheels. That not only allows precise torque vectoring and great performance but also makes the N Vision 74 able to drift, which is really cool for a hydrogen-electric vehicle.
But enough about the car itself, let’s take a look at this LEGO build uploaded by user Daytona on March 2, 2023, to the Ideas website. First things first, it is outstanding, and it is split into four different parts that correspond to the design stages of the car. It all starts with the Hyundai Pony Coupe Concept, the brand’s first sportscar.
LEGO car itself.
This choice in creating the set is great, as it allows LEGO enthusiasts to build a cool set, all while getting to experience and appreciate the process that went into designing the N Vision 74. And there are plenty of details too, especially in the designer’s office.
From the computer sketch to the rims on the wall and the model car right next to them, there is a lot to take in. There is even a table where a heated debate regarding the car’s design seems to take place between two LEGO Minifigures.
The design studio is not too shabby either, as the CNC mill can be seen shaving away bits of clay from the model car. This is made to look even better and more functional by the studs next to the car, which is supposed to represent bits of clay that have been shaved off and the overall unfinished look.
The N Vision 74 also looks pretty good despite seemingly being the size of a Speed Champions set judging by its size compared to the Minifigure pilot. The important design cues that give the car’s body its distinctive shape are all present. The front bumper, rear diffuser, and even the huge wing look really good, respecting the right proportions.
Sadly, the actual size is not stated and neither is the number of pieces, so fans can only infer. Assuming this build takes roughly four times the size and number of pieces that a Speed Champions set does (given the four different parts it comprises), it probably sits around the 1,000 pieces mark. It will also probably be roughly 25.5 in. (65 cm) long by 3 or 4 in. (7-10 cm) wide. Overall, it is a good set to show some support to over on the Ideas website.
