This LEGO Ideas Wright Flyer Is Currently Under Review and Might Become a Real Set

History has taught us valuable lessons, and people made lots of discoveries that made our lives easier. One good example is the Wright Flyer. Without this weirdly shaped plane, maybe we would not have been able to fly all over the world today. This fan-made LEGO celebrates that achievement by integrating real-life details of the original plane.
The Wright brothers, Wilbur and Orville, completed the first successful flight of a powered airplane back in 1903. It was called the Wright Flyer and only embarked on four flights before getting damaged while landing. Wilbur was the first man to fly it. It was quite hard to keep the aircraft in the air, and the flight only lasted for about 3.5 seconds and covered a distance of 105 ft (32 m).
Orville, on the other hand, had more luck. He managed to fly for 12 seconds for a total distance of 120 ft (37 m). He was also the one to handle the plane on its last flight on December 17, 1903. This one lasted almost a minute and covered a distance of 852 ft (260 m).
A teensy-weensy 12 hp gasoline engine was used to power the two pusher propellers. Today, even bicycles have more than that. But for how small it was, it did its job as long as it could.
This is not the first time that we see a Wright Flyer made of bricks. An original LEGO model was released back in 2003 for the price of $60 (€60). It had 670 pieces and was designed by Henrik Andersen. It used old LEGO pieces, but it was functional.
The new fan-made set was built by Kmayne_bricks and has already managed to achieve 10,000 supporters. This means it proceeded further to be reviewed by a LEGO expert panel. It measures 13 in. (33 cm) in length, 20.2 in. (51.3 cm) in width, and 7 in. (17.7 cm) in height. Kmayne_bricks used 1,279 pieces to construct the plane, which might increase the price quite a lot.
The set comes with a stand to put the plane on when it is not being used and a small display plate with the Wright brothers. The aircraft is working similarly to the original one. It has spinning propellers, moving yaw flaps, and an engine with four cylinders.
Besides the size and piece count, another difference between the old one and this fan-made LEGO is the smooth exterior. These pieces did not exist before, and we can tell which is the newer and improved aircraft version only by looking at it.
Currently, we do not know if it has passed the review or not. The results will be announced somewhere in the summer of 2023. There are 35 other LEGO Ideas waiting to be approved for becoming an actual set, so the competition is quite fierce.
