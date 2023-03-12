The Impossible Happened! The Model X Plaid Didn't Obliterate This ICE Supercar

Seeing a Model X Plaid destroy its competition has become somewhat of a bore lately because simply knowing it participates kind of gives away the ending. And no one wants to know the ending of a story, no matter how interesting the plot might seem. We want drama, excitement, ups and downs, a villain, and all that jazz. Well, this Sunday's race brings a bit of everything, minus a princess to save at the end.

11 photos Photo: carwow YouTube channel