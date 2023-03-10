This LEGO Clockwork Solar System Is a Highly Detailed Build That Needs to Become Real

There are lots of amazing fan-made LEGO Ideas. But unfortunately, not all of them are approved. And sometimes it leaves us wondering why that happened. Now, let’s take a look at this wonderful solar system clockwork.
This LEGO set was created by ChrisOrchard and Brisbricks and has been already uploaded two times and declined once. Maybe this time, it might become real, or at least we hope so. One might say that the design is quite tricky and hard to reproduce on a much larger scale (not by size but by the number of sets they would have to release for all the fans).
The model features the sun in the middle, surrounded by the eight planets in our Solar System (sorry, Pluto, we still love you). What is interesting about this build is that it is working and it was made by using mostly Technic pieces. It took around 15-16 months in total to study the design and make it as accurate to the real movement of the planets as possible.
It was not easy building this 2,996 pieces giant LEGO. Out of those pieces, 153 were gears and 1,000 were axles and lift arms. One of the biggest challenges was to have the rings move smoothly at the same speed all the time. It is fully motorized and inside, there is a hidden battery box that powers the entire build.
The orrery measures 20.5 inches (52 centimeters) in height, 17.5 inches (44 centimeters) in width, and 22 inches (56 centimeters) in length. The model needs around 30 inches (76 centimeters) of free space on the furniture to be able to move all the planets. Each planet is sized in relation to the other and designed to showcase its unique look.
If we go by what the builders said in the product description, the planet’s orbital timing should be over 99.98% accurate with each other. The base has eight dials representing each planet’s “year” that is also functional as the planets move. The dials also have the names of the planets underneath.
In my humble opinion, the model could be either scaled down or get a simpler design and then get approved. It is sad not to see these stunning fan-made LEGOs get approved, considering how much work the builders have done. Not only that, but it is also a different type of brick “toy” than what we usually see in the shop.
If it ends up becoming a real set, we might have to break the piggy bank as it surely will cost a few hundred dollars. Not only the piece count is high but it is also motorized, which adds to the difficulty of the production. It managed to gather almost 2,000 supporters, and you can support this build once again on the Ideas side of LEGO and help it achieve the 10,000 supporters milestone.
