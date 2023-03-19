LEGO Ideas Peugeot 9X8 Shows Us What the Rumored Official Set Could End Up Looking

LEGO is no stranger to supercars, hypercars, and even race cars, having built a fair share over the years. But today, we look at a build from the Ideas website, not yet available in the stores, the WEC Peugeot 9X8.
The emphasis falls on yet, as there are rumors going around LEGO is going to make an official set featuring this car. Until that happens, however, we can feast our eyes on this amazingly detailed fan-made build featuring the same vehicle and get an idea of what the official set could end up looking.
The version posted on the LEGO Ideas website uses the same scale as other race cars made by the famous plastic brick company, like the 42125 Ferrari 488 GTE and 42096 Porsche 911 RSR. This means that the overall dimensions are 20 in. (51 cm) long by 8.2 in. (21 cm) wide and 4.7 in. (12 cm) high, achieved using a number of 1,320 pieces.
If and when the official LEGO set comes out, this build might end up paling in comparison. I say that because rumors have it that the 9X8 will be the successor of the McLaren McL36, which was a larger set at 25.6 in. (65 cm) in length.
The number of pieces was similar, at 1,434, but that was a big letdown with LEGO's Formula 1 car. It all felt a bit too flimsy, there was no differential, and the underfloor of the car is just empty. Apart from the functional and aesthetic aspects, there was also the value.
The set just took too little time to build, leaving many excited fans with a sour taste after spending a not-inconsiderable sum of money on the set. As LEGO usually pays attention to its customers, it is safe to assume that if the company launches an official Peugeot 9X8, it will feature a few extra pieces.
But back to the fan-made set at hand, it does an amazing job showcasing how such a set could end up looking. It is fairly detailed, with a few interesting functional touches like a removable engine cover that lets enthusiasts admire the LEGO Technic engine block.
The driver compartment can also be taken apart to reveal a nicely-built interior that features an accurate-looking racing seat and steering wheel. If that sounds like it would make the car look ugly, the interior can also be seen through a door that opens up.
But there are more nice touches peppered around this LEGO car. Both the headlights and tail lights look really good, almost photorealistic. In fact, that is a theme throughout this build, with every inch of the car carefully curated, including some stickers that make it look like it’s sporting a livery.
From huge vents in the fenders to the roof scoop, rear diffuser, and even the canards on the front bumper, everything is present, even the Michelin-branded tires. These small details are made to look even better by the fact that most of the parts on the car’s body are smooth, making it look more real.
This build might never make it to the stores if the rumors about LEGO releasing an official set are true. But it serves as a great example of how it could look like, almost like a render of an unreleased car. Regardless of what ends up happening, it definitely deserves showing some support to on the Ideas website.
The version posted on the LEGO Ideas website uses the same scale as other race cars made by the famous plastic brick company, like the 42125 Ferrari 488 GTE and 42096 Porsche 911 RSR. This means that the overall dimensions are 20 in. (51 cm) long by 8.2 in. (21 cm) wide and 4.7 in. (12 cm) high, achieved using a number of 1,320 pieces.
If and when the official LEGO set comes out, this build might end up paling in comparison. I say that because rumors have it that the 9X8 will be the successor of the McLaren McL36, which was a larger set at 25.6 in. (65 cm) in length.
The number of pieces was similar, at 1,434, but that was a big letdown with LEGO's Formula 1 car. It all felt a bit too flimsy, there was no differential, and the underfloor of the car is just empty. Apart from the functional and aesthetic aspects, there was also the value.
The set just took too little time to build, leaving many excited fans with a sour taste after spending a not-inconsiderable sum of money on the set. As LEGO usually pays attention to its customers, it is safe to assume that if the company launches an official Peugeot 9X8, it will feature a few extra pieces.
But back to the fan-made set at hand, it does an amazing job showcasing how such a set could end up looking. It is fairly detailed, with a few interesting functional touches like a removable engine cover that lets enthusiasts admire the LEGO Technic engine block.
The driver compartment can also be taken apart to reveal a nicely-built interior that features an accurate-looking racing seat and steering wheel. If that sounds like it would make the car look ugly, the interior can also be seen through a door that opens up.
But there are more nice touches peppered around this LEGO car. Both the headlights and tail lights look really good, almost photorealistic. In fact, that is a theme throughout this build, with every inch of the car carefully curated, including some stickers that make it look like it’s sporting a livery.
From huge vents in the fenders to the roof scoop, rear diffuser, and even the canards on the front bumper, everything is present, even the Michelin-branded tires. These small details are made to look even better by the fact that most of the parts on the car’s body are smooth, making it look more real.
This build might never make it to the stores if the rumors about LEGO releasing an official set are true. But it serves as a great example of how it could look like, almost like a render of an unreleased car. Regardless of what ends up happening, it definitely deserves showing some support to on the Ideas website.