Live Your Supercar Ownership Dream With This Lego Luxury Garage and Mansion

Ever dreamed of having a huge mansion with a garage full of expensive cars? Well, this Youtuber called Bricksie just did that with Lego pieces.
He started with the colorful structure of the entire Lego building. The garage has white diamond-shaped walls and lots of mirrors. For the ground, he used about 1,000 2x2 and 1x8 white bricks with a few more black bricks on the edges.
Some beams with Lego lights were placed above the Lego cars and a few support pillars were added in between them. These beams not only serve as lightning for the garage but also as a support for the mansion.
The garage will also get roll-up doors and a few more windows on the front. The mansion will have a brown floor and will start right next to the garage and extend above it. A spiral staircase will bring the minifigures from the garage to the mansion.
Now, let’s talk about the cars that are inside. There will be only small Speed Champions cars. As of now, there are 12 cars, some of them will be removed and a few others added, such as the new Fast and Furious 1970 Dodge Charger R/T, Fast and Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R (R43), and Aston Martin DB5 from the James Bond movies.
For now, the garage has both luxurious and racing cars. A few of them are old and retired products, such as the Nissan GT-R NISMO, 1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1, and LaFerrari. However, if you want to have the exact layout as in the video, you can still buy the other cars from the official store.
The 1970 Ferrari 512 M, Mercedes-AMG One, Koenigsegg Jesko, Lotus Evija, Lamborghini Countach, 1969 Chevrolet Corvette, Ford GT Heritage, and Toyota GR Supra are all available at the price of $19.99 (€19.99/£17.99) except for those that come as a set of two.
They are small sets with each having about 250-300 pieces. Most of the Speed Champions sets are around this price and have a similar number of pieces, plus they can all be combined together on a wonderful display.
While the build is not yet finished, he is documenting the whole process on YouTube. Currently, he is planning to add a beach, a dock, a yacht, and of course, the giant mansion with a helicopter pad.
You can follow the process and see the final result on his YouTube channel, alongside plenty of other updates on his city made entirely of Lego bricks. Since this is a mansion on a private island, it will be placed outside the huge Lego city.
This Lego build is implying lots and lots of pieces of different types. In the end, if you desire a large mansion and a dozen expensive cars, you could do that with much less money in Lego bricks.
