This LEGO Fan-Made Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine Is an Accurate Replica of the Original Van

As many others from the millennial generation, I grew up watching Cartoon Network. One of the shows that were most popular back in the day was Scooby-Doo. I mean, who wouldn’t love a dog that can talk? Everybody does!
It just so happens that someone made the Mystery Machine out of bricks and has uploaded it on the Ideas side of LEGO. The builder is called Let Them Fly, and in the meantime, this project managed to hit over 900 supporters in less than a week. With a little bit of time and more people, it might become real in the future.
The Mystery Machine would not be complete without the Scooby Gang. Alongside the car, a minifigure display was built with all the characters. Scooby, Velma, Shaggy, Fred, and Daphne come with their representative clothes and hairstyle. The most amazing thing about this stand is that it comes in the shape of Scooby’s dog tag.
From the images, it might seem like a small build, but don't let yourself be fooled, as this build is standing alongside the bigger sets. Only the stand has 340 pieces, while the car alone has another 1,834 bricks. The size is not too shy either, measuring 11.1 in. (28.2 cm) in length, 5.8 in. (14.8 cm) in width, and 6.8 in. (17.2 cm) in height.
But it would not be fun if you could not peek inside. For this reason, not only the rear and side doors can be opened but also the top part of the car. Inside, you will find the famous Scooby Snacks box, a mini fridge with food to keep the minifigures well-fed, a table with a map and a giant sandwich, a medicine kit, a camera, and more investigative tools. The backside has two orange couches similar in color to the front cabin chairs.
The AC-712 license plate that is seen on this van appeared only once in an episode called "The Neon Phantom of the Roller Disco.” The car that this set resembles is the original 1968 Chevy van they used in the first series.
The exterior of the car showcases all the original details of the cartoon’s car, including stickers for the tires and one with “The Mystery Machine”. Stickers are usually bad quality and can peel off in time. Most LEGO sets that contain these types of details have stickers but there are some that have them printed. Although the print can come off too, it is much more reliable in the long term.
This fan-made LEGO still needs to gather 10,000 supporters in order to pass to the next milestone. Then, it will be reviewed by LEGO experts and might get a chance to be approved for production. Anyone can help turn this set into reality by supporting it on the Ideas side of LEGO.
